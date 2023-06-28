Taylor Swift puts a casual spin on the school uniform for an off-duty look

This summer, Taylor Swift’s Erasure World Tour look took the internet by storm, but in between appearances the star has been adopting a more modest and girly look. preppy wardrobe. in New York we saw the superstar in a Off duty Outfit that gives a casual twist to the school uniform.

taylor swift’s style

Taylor Swift wears the most gorgeous look on stage, wearing a floor-length Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2020 dress and a custom jewel-encrusted Versace bodysuit with matching boots (plus a gold Versace x Dua Lipa necklace encrusted with crystals) is included. butterflies). This jovial look is the exact opposite of him Off duty Clothes. In Manhattan this week, Taylor opted for a schoolgirl style, giving it a boyish twist.

off duty look

His outfit included an oversized button-up “boyfriend” shirt from The Row (despite his single status, following rumors of a romance with the controversial Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975s). She paired it with a baby blue cotton pleated mini skirt by Free People. She also wore a pair of Malone Solliers black lace-up leather derby shoes with thick soles and brown ribbed socks. She completed the look with a navy blue baseball cap and a gray leather Patou shoulder bag from Le Petit. Her necklace and earrings – made of gold and moonstone – belong to Catbird.

In recent months, the pop sensation has been veering towards comfortable and timeless daywear. From a white linen Ralph Lauren two-piece set with tan accessories to a purple vintage NYU sweater with a Free People skirt and trainers from The Row. Taylor pairs luxury goods with more accessible brands high Low To create looks that are perfect for a pop star.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.