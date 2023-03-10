Taylor Swift Receives Special Award at iHeart Radio Music Awards

Photo: reproduction

The greatest of all! The singer Taylor Swift will receive a special honor at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, one of the music awards in the United States. That’s right! The artist was chosen to receive the award “Innovator Award”, designed for artists who have impacted global pop culture throughout their careers.

In addition to Taylor Swift, artists like pharrell williams, Justin Timberlake, U2, Bruno Mars, Chance The Rapper It is Alicia Keys also received the special award. And the achievements of the blonde don’t stop there! With 14 awards in all, Taylor is also the most awarded artist in the history of the iHeart Radio Music Awards. In this year’s edition, the singer competes for no less than eight nominations.

With that, Swift is, alongside lizzothe artist with the most nominations for the ceremony, which will take place on March, 27 thin Los Angeles, in the United States, and will feature performances by Coldplayfrom the singer pink, and much more! It is noteworthy that the organization of the event confirmed the presence of Taylor Swift herself, stating that she will make a “special appearance” during the awards.

Remembering that, after the huge success of “Midnights” around the world, Taylor Swift is preparing to kick off her upcoming tour, the highly anticipated “The Eras Tour”. The newest schedule of shows promises to revisit all the eras that the singer has had in her career and, so far, has 52 confirmed datesall of us U.Swhich run from March to August this year.

In addition, it is important to note that, so far, there are no details about the singer’s concerts with the tour here. But calm down! As Taylor herself has already said, the tour should gain new dates around the world. Will we finally have the blonde in Brazil?