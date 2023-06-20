Taylor Swift reveals European tour; 5 and 6 July 2024 Johan Cruijff Arena

Are You Ready for This? Taylor Swift will finally return to Europe in 2024 with her ‘Eras’ tour. On July 5 and 6, 2024, the American superstar will be at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

It’s a good time for Swifty. Taylor Swift is coming to the Netherlands next year. European part of Era The tour has just been announced.

Last year Hit Machine released a new record: midnight, This tenth album contains “stories from 13 sleepless nights” written in the middle of the night. These songs will undoubtedly form the basis of the new show. It is possible to pre-register for ticket sales through its website.

Here are all the dates of ‘Yug’ Yatra:

four new albums

The pop queen’s last European tour was in 2018. After the release of his seventh album leaves An extensive festival tour was planned for 2020, including Mad Cool and Werchter Boutique, but was canceled for undisclosed reasons. It also canceled the special headline show at Glastonbury, where Swift would perform ‘Shake It Off’ with Paul McCartney.

The canceled festival tour was not made in 2021 and 2022. Instead, the American singer focused on making two new albums with The National’s Aaron Dessner: folk literature And Evermore, count there midnight in Op., and has released four new albums since his last concert series. Hence the shows of the ‘Yuga’ tour will look quite different. Wondering what to expect? In the United States, she has performed several spectacular shows of at least three hours.