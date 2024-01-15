Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston…fake photos of naked stars put up for sale on eBay

Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and even Jennifer Lawrence… Erotic and even pornographic photos of about forty American stars, generated and modified by artificial intelligence (AI), are offered for sale on eBay Are.

According to the American magazine Forbes, online resale platforms are filled with fake images of nude celebrities, representing thousands of sales. Some are sold by sellers who have the best reviews on eBay, and therefore benefit from better performance in search results.

Hundreds of images were removed and accounts were suspended

Those responsible for the sales site assured that they had removed hundreds of images of this type from their platform on Tuesday. The company also indicated that it had suspended the accounts of internet users who marketed these AI-generated photos.

They violate eBay’s rules for adult items, which ban “AI-generated or Photoshopped photographs of public figures depicted in a nude or suggestive manner” and “images depicting a nude scene.”

Photos are still on sale

An eBay spokesperson also announced that “Users who attempt to offer prohibited items may face consequences up to permanent suspension.”

However, some images are still available on eBay. There are thousands of different photos of stars or personalities available today, including Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jennifer Lawrence.