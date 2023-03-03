Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes video for “Lavender Haze”

Acting as director,Taylor Swift released, this Friday (3), the backstage of her newest clip, the “Lavender Haze”. In the record, in addition to exploring the role of the singer behind the cameras, the content brings a rich material, shows actor testimonials who co-stars with the pop star.

The visuals, which were scripted and directed by the singer herself, show the blonde lying on her bed next to a boy, played by Laith Ashley. The plot is building until the two surrender to an intense passion. The single is part of the disc “Midnights”which arrived in October last year, bringing a total of 13 new tracks in its first edition.

The new content was made available on the official YouTube account of Taylor Swiftshowing how the singer, who is about to hit the road with “The Eras Tour”, works behind the camera. The cat’s professionalism is in evidence, in addition to giving fans a taste of how the scenery was built, and the passages in which the chroma key was used – that one looks blue or green in the background.

Ten simultaneous albums on the Billboard 200

Taylor Swift, definitely knows what it’s like to win! Breaking records and more records through her work, the singer has done justice – once again – to the position that fans have given her of “the industry”. This Monday (27), the voice of the “Midnights” joined a select group of artists who managed to score at least ten albums simultaneously on the Billboard 200.

According to the magazine itself, Swift she is only the fifth artist overall and the second singer in all history to achieve the feat. Just before her Whitney Houston charted ten albums at the same time on the chart in the year 2012. The Beatles, Prince It is David Bowie also record the deed.

On this week’s chart, the pop diva holds the following titles: “Midnights” (#two), “Folklore” (#28)“Lover” (#41), “1989” (#50), “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (#56). “Lover: Live From Paris”(#58), “reputation” (#100), “Evermore” (#103)“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” (#172) and “Speak Now” (#192). In short: all of the singer’s albums are present on the record chart.

The big news came from the “Lover: Live From Paris”which debuts on the chart through the vinyl edition, sold only in the virtual store of Swift. The live recording was recorded at Olympia in Paris on September 9, 2019 in support of their studio album “Lover”.

This week alone, the compilation accounted for 13,000 copies sold in the United States, adding up all the units. All other nine albums have at least one #1 entry on the chart.. Check out the artists who have placed at least 10 albums on the chart billboard since August 1963:

Taylor Swift – March 4, 2023 (10 albums)

Prince – May 28, 2016 (13)

Prince – May 21, 2016 (10)

Prince – May 14, 2016 (19)

David Bowie – January 30, 2016 (10)

The Beatles – March 1, 2014 (13)

Whitney Houston – March 10, 2012 (10)

The Beatles – December 4, 2010 (14)

The Beatles – January 9, 2010 (11)