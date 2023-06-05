Taylor Swift speaks out against anti-LGBT laws in the US

It’s Pride Month Again Around The World And Lots Of It’s celebrities World stars like to support LGBT people including Taylor Swift. during his era travel concert in Chicago, she shows the real herself again FriendWhen she spoke out against the many anti-LGBTI laws in the United States.

you need to calm down

The number of anti-LGBT laws in the United States has doubled since last year. Not only is the LGBTI community concerned about this, but of course they are Allies, One of the most famous supporters of LGBT people is singer Taylor Swift, who has already expressed her support for the community several times. so that was for the album leaves the single you need to calm down made, which was to be a kind gay anthem,

safe place

Last weekend, however, Taylor took some time off for a special speech in the context of Pride Month. the speech took place after his performance you need to calm down, In this she speaks out against the many anti-LGBTI laws in America. Although the speech started in a calm manner. “I see a lot Incredible individuals who live authentically and beautifully,” she begins the speech, after which she guarantees her audience that this is a “safe place” for them. She is proud to be with them and everyone is a Treats the other with “great affection, consideration and care”.

Taylor Swift against anti-LGBT laws

Then she moves on to the serious part: “We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain.” Here she is of course talking about the anti-LGBTI laws in the US that are being added to more and more. Think about the Florida law, which says that students are not allowed to talk about their sexual orientation. These laws don’t make it easy for young LGBTI people to come out and really be themselves. Taylor wants everywhere to be a safe space for LGBTI people. “That’s what I really want.” She calls it “painful for everyone”: every colleague, loved one and just about every person in these communities.

This is the reason why she posts whenever there is a new election. She then calls on her fans to always weigh their vote carefully before actually going to the polls. That way they can prevent the ‘wrong’ people from ending up in government. “I love you, guys, Happy Pride Month!” she ends her special speech. we love you too,

@pinknews Taylor Swift took time to mark the start of Pride Month during her Eras Tour in Chicago on Friday, June 2. “One of the things that makes me so proud is to be with you and see you, interact with you, be so loving, so thoughtful and so caring,” Swift spoke out against legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community Which is spreading all over the country. America. “Now and recently and in recent years, there have been so many harmful laws put in place that threaten people in the LGBTQ and gay community” #taylorswift #erastour #showbiz #pridemonth #queer #queercommunity #lgbtq ♬ original sound – pinknews 🏳️‍ 🌈🏳️⚧️

