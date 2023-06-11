Taylor Swift takes the next step in her re-recording with ‘Speak Now’

Where she previously decided to re-record and release her albums ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, this is Taylor Swift’s third album ‘Speak Now’. A continuation of his aim to dive into the studio again for all his old albums and immediately enrich them with additional material. She does so extensively on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, with sixteen original songs and no less than six previously unreleased songs.

Swift composed the songs for the album entirely herself and did so between the ages of eighteen and twenty. A time when he wrote his songs without hesitation and with his heart on his sleeve. The album therefore feels like an anthology of her world, being open and sensitive about everything she experienced in her young life. The new and enriched version of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on July 7 and will include songs like ‘Enchanted’, ‘Back to December’ and ‘Better Than Revenge’.

For new additions to the album, he collaborated with Hayley Williams of the American rock band Paramore. and also collaborated with the band Fall Out Boy.

As to why with these artists in particular, Taylor herself explains: “Since Speak Now was about my songwriting, I decided to go to artists who I felt would help me as a songwriter at the time. was most impressed and asked them to sing on the album. They have been very nice and generous to agree to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up) and can’t wait to unveil it to you all on July 7th.