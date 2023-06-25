Taylor Swift thanks for the podcast Meghan Markle – Well.nl

Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly declined to be a guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Swift may have declined to appear on the now-canceled podcast series, despite a “personal invitation” from the duchess. The paper did not explain why Swift did not want to appear on the podcast.

In the article, the newspaper takes a closer look at the recently broken collaboration between Meghan and Prince Harry on the one hand and music streamer Spotify on the other. In it the newspaper writes, among other things, that Spotify may have been disappointed by the well-known couple’s idea for the new podcast. When the deal was signed about three years ago, the two were going to produce several podcast series for $20 million each, but only one remained.

Meanwhile, the two may have submitted an idea to Netflix, with whom they have a deal as well. After appearing on a Harry and Meghan documentary series last year, the two will now be working on a drama series. The story is said to be inspired by the Charles Dickens character Miss Havisham and, according to The Mirror, is about “a strong woman in a patriarchal society”. The name of the series will be Bad Manners.