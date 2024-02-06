Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Adele… why were their songs banned from TikTok?

For TikTok users, anonymous and famous such as Princess Charlotte or some politicians, the surprise on Thursday, February 1 was complete. Actually, when internet users realized this Some songs were no longer available on the platform, and even disappeared from previously published videos, Many believed it was a simple bug, like banning a famous politician’s account. But that wasn’t the case… as our colleagues report Figaro Citing an open letter from Universal Music Group dated January 31, which was publicized by a post on X (formerly Twitter), It is the breakdown of negotiations between the TikTok platform and UMG, whose previous licensing agreement expired on January 31, that is at the root of the problem. Judging by the bitterness shown by the two heroes in the conflict, everything suggests that no compromise can be made in the immediate future…

Indeed, there are many complex issues between the music giant and the platform that has more than a billion users. The disagreement concerned primarily, but not exclusively, remuneration for the use of UMG-licensed artists’ music. “Online security for users and protection of artists from risks posed by artificial intelligence” Was also mentioned by the record company. While TikTok has publicly stated that it is “Sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put its own greed ahead of the interests of its artists”Music giant accused of lust on stage “Using force to harm vulnerable artists and trying to intimidate us into accepting a bad deal.”

Our core mission is simple: to help our artists and songwriters achieve their greatest creative and business potential, which is why we invest time on TikTok. Learn more: https://t.co/yJDQ7FdgNc pic.twitter.com/Lhluz1ez5H – Universal Music Group (@UMG) 31 January 2024

>> PHOTOS – Taylor Swift’s beauty evolution in 32 photos

Hundreds of songs were affected

According to statements by the record company, the successful TikTok platform represents only 1% of the company’s turnover: not enough to shake its base… On the other hand, for the Chinese giant, the disappearance of the entire Universal Music catalog would be a major blow. , because it means that the titles of the most popular artists of the moment are no longer available to its users, From Taylor Swift to The Weeknd, including Ariana Grandeadele, billie eilish And Bob DylanAs well as famous groups like the Beatles or U2… Will this prompt TikTok to review its copy? Also accused on stage“An attempt to build a business based on music, without paying a fair price for the music”Universal is seeking better controls on the misuse of artificial intelligence and provisions to deal with violations of artists’ rights.

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / BestImages