Taylor Swift to perform in Amsterdam on July 5 and 6, 2024

Taylor Swift Just shared the great news. The singer has announced new tour dates and will be performing with The Eras Tour in Amsterdam on July 5th and 6th!

era travel

Yep, Taylor just announced some new tour dates. The singer will be performing with The Eras Tour in Edinburgh, London, Dublin and Amsterdam among others! ,Sorry, I have a message. I can’t wait to see many of you on The Eras Tour next year!”, the singer shared on Instagram.

Taylor will perform two shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 5 and 6, 2024.



Nayab!

As tickets for The Eras Tour will most likely be sold out, fans should pre-register through this link. Green House Talent reports: “To ensure tickets only end up in Swifty’s hands, there’s a one-off sale through Ticketmaster. Fans interested in going on The Eras Tour in Amsterdam can register now through Ticketmaster Registration will close on Friday, June 23 at 11:59 PM.

But beware, this doesn’t guarantee you’ll be able to get tickets, warns organizer Greenhouse Talent. “We expect that there will be more demand than tickets available. Some fans will get on-sale access and others will be placed on a waiting list. Also, getting access to sales doesn’t guarantee tickets.”

Tickets will go on sale on July 12 at 2 pm. fingers crossed!

Source: Greenhouse Talent, RTL Boulevard | Image: NL Images / Capital Pictures