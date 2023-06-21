Taylor Swift to perform twice at Johan Cruz Arena in July 2024

June 20, 2023 at 6:03 pmUpdate: 14 hours ago

taylor swift comes with her era travel to the Netherlands. The American singer will be at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July 2024. The concert series has already caused problems with ticket sales in the US on several occasions.

To get tickets for the Dutch shows you must first register through Ticketmaster. Fans can register until Friday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. After that, a ticket link will be sent with the code along with more information about ticket sales.

Swift will begin the European leg of her tour next May in Paris. The concerts at the Johan Cruyff Arena are the only two concerts in the Benelux. In total she performs 26 times in Europe.

during era travel, which debuted in March in Arizona, Swift takes three hours on stage to look back at different ‘eras’ of her career. her latest album midnight Appearing in the fall of 2022. album folk literature And Evermore It was released in Corona time. The singer had not previously toured with these records.

Due to high demand, there is a problem in the sale of tickets.

In the United States, there have already been lawsuits against Ticketmaster as a result of ticket sales. Swift’s fan group sued the ticket seller for fraud, among other things. The system could not handle the demand for tickets and crashed several times. The system was also allegedly attacked by card-buying bots.

After waiting hours in a digital queue, many fans are still fishing behind the net and part of the pre-sale was even cancelled. Swift sold over two million tickets in one day, a record according to Ticketmaster.

Swift also announced concerts in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico in recent weeks. Local media reported that there too lakhs of people tried to buy tickets online.

Swift last performed in the Netherlands in 2015. Singer Ziggo was at the Dome at the time. During her tour in 2018, Swift skipped most of Europe, including the Netherlands.