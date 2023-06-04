Taylor Swift to South America, promising ‘many more’ international shows Show

Taylor Swift has added the first international concert to her tour. For the moment, it concerns shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, but the American singer took to social media to promise to announce ‘many more’ dates abroad soon.

The 33-year-old singer will stop in Mexico in August for three performances. In November there will be two concerts in Argentina and two in Brazil. Sabrina Carpenter provides the opening act.

Swift began her Eras Tour in March, her first tour in five years. The singer was last in the Netherlands in 2015.

