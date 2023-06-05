Taylor Swift to South America, promising ‘many more’ international shows Show

Admin 44 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

Taylor Swift has added the first international concert to her tour. For the moment, it concerns shows in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, but the American singer took to social media to promise to announce ‘many more’ dates abroad soon.

The 33-year-old singer will stop in Mexico in August for three performances. In November there will be two concerts in Argentina and two in Brazil. Sabrina Carpenter provides the opening act.

Swift began her Eras Tour in March, her first tour in five years. The singer was last in the Netherlands in 2015.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.



Check out our shows and entertainment videos below:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kylie Minogue in the charts again after years: “I have one foot in the old world and one foot in the new world”

© Reuters Kylie Minogue (55), the Australian singer who became world famous years ago with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved