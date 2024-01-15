Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose for cute, quirky couple selfie in Vegas

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Michael Owens/Getty Images and Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose for a selfie at a Las Vegas nightclub No On our 2024 bingo cards. But, we’re glad to see more fun post-Super Bowl content keep coming.

The 2023 SI Swimsuit cover girl shared a carousel of photos with her 21.6 million Instagram followers in February. 15, when the photos had already been circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The actress, who was holding a peace sign and keeping her lips hidden, stood in front of her fiancé, singer-songwriter MGK. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer and her NFL star tight end boyfriend posed with their arms around each other with big, joyful smiles on their faces.

Fox, who shares three children, Journey, Bodhi and Noah, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the “My Former Best Friend” rapper got engaged in January 2022.

Swift and Kelce are going viral for adorable photos and videos from February’s big game. 11. From their heartfelt mic-up dialogue after reuniting on the field to the duet singing their hearts out on the artist’s hit track “Love Story,” fans just can’t get enough Tevis material.

The “You Belong with Me” singer headed to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia for seven consecutive “The Eras Tour” concerts. We’re hoping to have Kelce come visit him now that he’s in the offseason. only time will tell!