Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ Takes Stanford Course

Track from the Red album, ‘All Too Well’ won a 10-minute version last year and will now be an introductory course at the famous university

In November 2021, Taylor Swift released a hitherto unreleased version of the track “All Too Well”, ten minutes long. Now, the singer’s production will become an exclusive course at the renowned Stanford University, in the United States.

“All Too Well” was released by Taylor Swift for the first time on disk Red2012. Almost ten years later, the track gained new variations on Youtube, such as the short “Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film”, starring Sadie Sink It is Dylan O’Brien.

A great success, the short film written and directed by Taylor Swift was announced on the same day asAll Too Well (10 Minute Version)”, a much longer version of the track. And it was exactly based on the launch that Stanford University created the “All Too Well (10 Week Version)” course (or “10 Week Version”, in free translation).

Scheduled to begin next winter term, the unique course is part of Stanford’s Introductory Studies program. Promising a “deep analysis” of the lyrics of great successes, the course will be led by former student Ninth Hungate.

According to the university, the new course “provides an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program.” In this way, each quarter will be “focused on practical learning and include topics such as travel sketches, watercolor, music composition, improvisation, animation and digital art, among many others”, as reflected by the billboard.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that the career of Taylor Swift becomes the subject of a university course. In 2022, for example, the University of Austin, Texas, launched a course called “Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook”, in which the singer’s discography is analyzed along with the works of authors such as Shakespeare It is Dickinson.

