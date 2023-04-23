Taylor Swift’s close friends unfollow Joe Alwyn

All it took was the rumors of a breakup between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, that the singer’s friends began to unfollow the boy. Still silent about the end, Taylor Swift remains firm with her new tour of the United States.

++ Thiago Nigro’s ex sends shade after coach asks Maíra to marry him: “The Monio”

For starters, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, close friends of Swift, unfollowed Alwyn. The Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, from the rock band Haim, also followed the idea and unfollowed Joe.

++Maíra Cardi and Thiago Nigro get engaged after two months of dating

According to the magazine “In Touch Weekly”, the end of the relationship was due to Swift’s return to the stage with her new tour. Since the singer was away from the spotlight for a while and was dedicating herself to the relationship. With his absence, Joe realized that both of them didn’t have as much of a match as it seemed.

According to information, they had been separated since February, but decided to let the information come to the public only now. According to one source, Joe had no idea what was to come with the Midnights era. “Joe didn’t really know Taylor outside of that bubble, and the drastic change in their circumstances led to them breaking up. They are friends. She has nothing bad to say about Joe. They simply broke up. Taylor is very focused on her tour right now.”, she confirmed.

Fact-checking content PaiPee.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebook, on twitter and alsoon Instagramfor morenews from PaiPee.