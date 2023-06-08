Taylor Swift’s famous ‘Cornelia Street’ house is up for sale

Cornelia Street We all know it as one of Taylor Swift’s sweetest ballads. But few know that the title of the song was inspired by the house where the pop star was living at the time, a carriage house at 23 Cornelia Street in New York’s West Village. And that place is now for sale.

To be clear, the Carriage House was never part of Swift’s real estate portfolio. The singer rented the home at the time because her loft in TriBeCa — which cost $50 million — was being renovated. For that rent he paid $38,000 a month, but got a lot in return.

for rent or for sale

The house has no less than 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a swimming pool, a parking lot and four terraces. Pure luxury in New York. Since Swift’s stay, the house has also been renovated, making the rent $45,000 a month. Prefer to Invest? You can, because the home is yours for $17.9 million.

23 Cornelia Street. , © Corcoran

Indoor pool in the basement of the house. , © Corcoran

One of the living areas with fireplace. , © Corcoran

One of the four roofs of the house. , © Corcoran

Bedroom with terrace. , © Corcoran

Kitchen. , © Corcoran