Taylor Swift’s famous ‘Cornelia Street’ house is up for sale

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Taylor Swift , © Reuters

Cornelia Street We all know it as one of Taylor Swift’s sweetest ballads. But few know that the title of the song was inspired by the house where the pop star was living at the time, a carriage house at 23 Cornelia Street in New York’s West Village. And that place is now for sale.

To be clear, the Carriage House was never part of Swift’s real estate portfolio. The singer rented the home at the time because her loft in TriBeCa — which cost $50 million — was being renovated. She paid $38,000 a month for that rent, but got a lot in return.

for rent or for sale

The house has no less than 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, a swimming pool, a parking lot and four terraces. Pure luxury in New York. Since Swift’s stay, the house has also been renovated, making the rent $45,000 a month. Prefer to Invest? You can, because the home is yours for $17.9 million.

23 Cornelia Street. , © Corcoran

Indoor pool in the basement of the house. , © Corcoran

One of the living areas with fireplace. , © Corcoran

One of the four roofs of the house. , © Corcoran

Bedroom with terrace. , © Corcoran

Kitchen. , © Corcoran

Another living space, this time with spectacular skylights. , © Corcoran

camille van peumbroeck

taylor swift

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Sponsored – This Is Why Disneyland Paris Is So Much Fun for Moms Too

Disneyland Paris celebrated 30 years of existence last year and will be celebrating it until …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved