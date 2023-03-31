TAZ, legend of Counter-Strike, confirms his retirement

Beware of the following news, it can make you age rapidly. Wiktor «⁠TaZ⁠« Wojtas has confirmed on social networks his withdrawal from the competitive scene of Counter Strike, universe in which he became a legend many years ago. The 36-year-old Pole has said goodbye to the entire community with a photo in which you can see all the medals he has won after his long journey in both CS:GO like in CS 1.6. The winner of EMS One Katowice 2014 hang up the keyboard and mouse months before the official release of the Counter-Strike 2.

If you ask us about historical players of the Counter-Strike more than one would come to mind, in a long list, the name of TAZ. The Polish player was one of the most notable players at the time of the Counter Strike 1.6, but his legacy continued to grow in Counter-Strike: Global Offensivetitle in which he reached heaven. TAZ belonged to Virtus.pro for more than four years in which he won great titles, but one will be remembered above the rest. The Pole, accompanied by players as historic as Neo, pashaBiceps, Snax and bialy, was proclaimed champion of the EMS One Katowice Major 2014 after defeating a historic Ninjas in Pajamas.

The withdrawal of TAZ through social networks

TAZ belonged to the polar bear organization for more than four years, but said goodbye to it in the summer of 2018. Since then, the European has gone through, without much success, teams like Kinguin, Devils.one, Asristocracy, ARCY and HONORIS, team he founded and has ceased operations this week. TAZ has not needed a twitlogner (he used it to say goodbye to HONORIS) not much text to say goodbye, just a photo with two details. A funny “Thats all Folks!»and a shelf full of awards won during his long career.

Before this withdrawal, TAZ has participated in a significant number of events and has come to play up to 12 Majors of CS:GO, all but one, under the colors of Virtus.pro. The fans get a little older after knowing that one of the legends retires all this while young promises continue to emerge and everyone is waiting for Counter-Strike 2.