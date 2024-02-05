Teacher may face 20 years in jail for caressing student’s private parts LaPatilla.com

A teacher could be jailed for up to 20 years for attacking an 11-year-old schoolboy.

By Daily Star

Free translation of lapatilla.com

Anna Pleksyuk, 25, was working at a school in Toksovo, in Russia’s Leningrad region, when she is said to have started abusing the boy in November 2023. She and the boy allegedly locked themselves in her classroom during recess and they kissed while she “caressed his private parts and let him touch her breasts,” local media reported.

The couple also reportedly interacted via text messages, telling each other they loved each other and exchanging X-rated photos. The alleged harassment continued until the boy’s mother found messages on her phone on January 31 and alerted the school principal and the local. Police.

Plaksyuk was arrested on charges of committing violent acts of a sexual nature against a minor. Lawyer Ilya Rusayev said: “This puts the professor at risk of 20 years in prison.

“As a general rule, crimes against children are punished very severely in our country, so you will likely receive a harsh but fair punishment. At this age a child is not only not fully mature but is also not fully aware of his actions.

“After all, such actions can cause psychological trauma to children. To do this, the law establishes the age of consent; In our country it is 16 years.”

