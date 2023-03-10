Team Galaga seizes the leadership of the Radiant League

The Radiant League has a new leader and it is Team Galaga. The Canarian team has achieved leadership after defeating FIVE Media Clan in the last day. Besides, Team Aku Aku is placed in third position thanks to the victory they achieved against Serpes Gaming.

MIV Gaming and The Last Monk sign peace

The first game of the day was going to be very close with two maps that were decided in extra time.

They started in Haven where MY V he took the round of pistols with a good offensive to the if you of C, managed to plant the spike and they eliminated all the defenders. The attackers were at a high level and put 5 consecutive rounds on their scoreboard, the entries on the sites were quite effective and Michael did what he wanted with his Jett.

The MIV Gaming duelist had 9 kills in 5 rounds showing how plugged in he was. Las Barrascas were very good at entering the point zone and did real damage. The first round for the baboons came with a good defense in the if you of C where they stopped a rushing. Cyan signed a triple kill and retauZ eliminated zctastayed alive faska who died at the hands of 1ndra.

The defenders got their act together and managed to equalize the score. The match was very even and they went to extra time. The Last Monk took the first round with a good defense in A, but finally MY V He got the victory with a 15-13.

The second duel was in Lotus where it would be the same script, but this time it was The Last Monk who got the win. began MIV Gaming attacking and was going to take the lead on the scoreboard with a 7-5. With the change of sides comes equality to the light and in overtime the baboons took the victory to get the tie.

Team Galaga delivers a coup of authority

The second game was a duel of titans where the leadership of the Radiant League.

The first clash was played in Ascent where great equality was seen. started Team Galaga with the offensive work and they were not bad at all. They were very successful in both sitesthe entries They were pretty good, as were the postplants. However, the defenders were also at a high level.

FIVE Media Clan He defended correctly and managed to get 5 rounds so as not to distance himself too much on the scoreboard. The lurkeos they were a key strategy to get rounds and ended the first half 7-5 down.

With the change of roles the boys of Team Galaga They were going to equalize the match, they were placed with a 9-9 demonstrating the great level of the two sets. The defensive role seems to have been better for both teams and they reached extra time.

In the attack round those of PhardON achieved superiority, they planted the spike in B and APEXX sentenced to SkyGi to take the round. Once again the Andorran team equalized the game, but finally Team Galaga he prevailed with uin 15-13.

The second match was even more even than the first. on the map of Split neither team wanted to give up points, but in the end in round 17 the Canarian team took the victory to become the leader.

Melilla Titans tame the beasts

Melilla Titans is placed in fifth position after his victory against wygers.

on the map of Haven they were far superior, especially in the attacking rounds where they were at a high level. The entries They were very good, they entered the point decisively, winning positions and managing to place the spike in most rounds. This allowed them to play postplant and complicate the retakes to wygers.

They went to rest with a score of 9-4, which reflected the great offensive game of Melilla Titans. They sentenced the duel in the second half with a 13-4.

In the second game they were much better once more. Although the first part was very tight with both teams at a high level. The rounds fell to both sides and ended with a 6-6. However, Melilla Titans made of Lotus an impassable place and with a magnificent defense placed the final 13-8.

Team Aku Aku surprises Serpes

The first duel took place in Pearl where the match started strong with a Clutch by xErizillo who took out the 2 vs 1 and managed to defuse the spike. In the second round those of pukytoo they rushed the if you of B, but the snakes signed a great retake to increase the advantage.

However, the attackers were going to get their act together and turned the situation around to make it 7-5. In the second half they defended well and got the victory with a 13-11.

The second confrontation in Haven ended with the same result, with a 13-11 in favor of Team Aku Aku. In the first half the teams were at a very high level and ended up with a draw on the scoreboard. However, the attack of the holpi It was better than the defense of the snakes and they took the victory to advance them in the classification.

Team Galaga reigns supreme in the Radiant Leaguebut they cannot relax that the pursuers are lurking very closely.