Team Galaga signs its first Radiant League

The Radiant League draws the curtain on its first season of 2023. After an edition that many predicted would have a lower level, we have seen a matchup and change of leader during the days that has not left that feeling at all.

So much so in the last remnants of the season Team AkuAku has been crowned king and has gone to a playoffs where we already saw how Serpes and Mellila Titans said goodbye prematurely and the semifinals and finals were opened this weekend.

Team Galaga and Team AkuAku do not give up to reach the final

The decider had just chosen the first finalist of the afternoon. Team Galaga was ahead of a FIVE Media Clan that did not find its best game in Ascent and between the good offense and defense of Phardon and his team they signed the 13-7 where the initiator covered the most important plays of his team.

In the Fracture, the Andorran team responded with a Fonk who dressed as a hero with 22 kills. His Brimstone stood out so much thanks to a Neon Stick that she was glad to be the team’s openkiller.

However, we must also highlight the great game of the Breach of Skygi becoming next to the Kayo of nunu into the best assistants on the team.

With a team so in harmony, FIVE put the tie with an 8-13 that sent everything to decide.

In this, the ticket to the final was signed by a Galaga who had to overcome the poor defense of the first half.

The defuseos of APEX and the rest were worth it so that with the rushea of ​​the second part they finished taking the Haven. Despite this, where the great potential of the first finalist was really seen was in a great streak of seven rounds in which he Phardon, Foitte and a sacrificed Ridder put the team on their backs to cut the differences that concluded with a 13-8.

xKyjote tames the beast

For his part, Team AkuAku destroys a Wygers team that knew it would be difficult to knock down the great favourite.

The 2-0 came thanks to a brutal xKyjote who made 25 kills with the Killjoy, did an openkiller four times and signed double, triple, block kills and even an ACE, regardless of whether he had to face off 1v1 or even with three at a time.

The first half closed 9-3 so that, in the second part, in just five rounds, four defenders got in to establish the 13-4 that delivered the opening point.

Nor should we exalt only the work of xKyjote, Pukytoo served him well as a can opener, while Skare with the Astra acted as an assistant in the plays.

Instead, the Lotus could have been more complicated than necessary. Wygers was not a problem for Team AkuAku since in the first sets he devastated the defenses of the beasts with a 10-2 in his favor.

Between xKyjote and Pukytoo they shared the game, leaving MENEZK’s men in the box who couldn’t find a way to stop the rival’s rushed. In addition, to put the icing on the cake for the first half, the duelist left a stellar play in which ACE added to his record in the middle of round 9 to tilt the beasts even more.

But all equal results can be mere coincidence because mober, MENEZK himself and Blastinho closed the gap Getting to put on the scoreboard 10-8 that made fear the reverse sweep on the scoreboard.

Even with that, Wygers’ slate was not finished successfully and in three defenses where the defuse de la spike gained prominence the game was settled (13-9).

Canarian Calima for Team AkuAku

The Radiant League Grand Final took the spotlight it deserves. Team Galaga and Team Aku Aku tickled each other and although the Canarian team ended up winning the competition, those from Jolpi had something to say.

The Lotus with which they started made it clear that they were two teams that had brutal respect for each other and that they did not want to run into any problems.

The give and take led to equality in the second half. However, the second part finished decanting the first point in favor of Team Galaga that thanks to the good work of the Venezuelan duo with the kills of Phardon (17) and those of scarx (20), together with the opens of APEX and Ridder they decanted a good second part that was marked by confusion.

Of the 13-10 that left for the Canary Islands, it did not take long for AkuAku to respond in the same way, who also signed a great second half where the offense commanded above all else.

So much so that xKyjote with an ACE raised the beginning of the second half in round 14 to add to the streak of seven points that they managed to get back on track.

As could not be expected otherwise, Pukytoo was the second most outstanding player in the team, leaving his personal mark in the seven openkills he did throughout the match.

With the final reset, Fracture returned to give away a 13-10, the third of the afternoon, but this time for Galaga.

APEX and Phardon shared the game again in the second part. The good rotations on the sites and how they were attacking the rival gave them the advantage that between pushada and pushada They were increasing an economy from which AkuAku was not going to be able to get up in the remainder of the game.

It should also be noted that with Pukytoo being one of those who ended up falling more times It helped Galaga well to have a more comfortable board to be able to dilate the difference.

The 2-1 was imposed to give way to the last map that was played in which the overtime made an appearance.

If they were already seeing very even first times, the one who decided the 3-1 for Team Galaga went viral in the second part with a 6-6 and another 6-6 that reached round 24.

Yours of mine that we saw could almost leave the head stunned a lot and almost replays of many plays in a loop.

Phardon and Ridder and opposite, Jolpi and Pukitoo competed in almost everything and more when it comes to talking about the kills each.

The pair of initiators left more control to an AkuAku that did not leave so many facilities to the rushes of Galaga. In the case of these, the distribution of positions was more distributed and without leaving the figure of the duelist (which in his rival was missing) they ended up prevailing in extra time by 14-12.

With this couple of rounds of added time Team Galaga was proclaimed champion of the competition for the first time since it was founded and for greater “outrage” if possible, being also one of the first teams to appear in it.

At the end of the match, the smiles were clouded with the occasional tear as the five champions were going to fray for a Phardon who goes up to first hand in the hands of Rebels Gaming who will compete in the VCL.