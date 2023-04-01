Team Heretics, a successful company without being known

It is one of the most important eSports clubs in the country, it has more than 50 employees and its creations have millions of views on the internet.

People who have children, grandchildren or have simply entered the Internet at some time, most normally, have heard of it at some point. Team Heretics, a Spanish company that has been making a lot of noise in the world of electronic sports and digital entertainment since its foundation in 2016 and that today is a true reference. And no, not only because of its sports successes or the variety of content it has generated, the company tells it:

Team Heretics was born in 2016 with the aim of becoming a leading company in the eSports sector. Since then, the team has competed in some of the biggest tournaments in the world, including the Video Game League Professional (LVP) and the League of Legends European League (LEC), which cannot be entered without having a spots of the franchise, valued at more than 40 million euros.

Furthermore, Team Heretics is a veritable content factory, with more than 2,000 videos launched in 2022 on their social networks and on platforms such as YouTube, making the Spanish company known in more than 70 countries.

With more than 7 million followers in their social networks, Team Heretics is one of the most important Spanish-speaking brands and one of the number one in esports reach, building a strong brand in a highly competitive market. In fact, and to see the degree of importance, many of the sports broadcasts in which it participates have more audiences than newscasts or First Division matches. His focus on quality and innovation, and his ability to meaningfully connect with his community of fans They have been essential to its success. Today, it is the most important Spanish-speaking club and is among the most followed on the planet. If compared to LaLiga soccer, it would be the fourth most followed sports entity.

But its growth is not limited to what can be seen on the screen. The Heretics family has grown dramatically in just 6 years and today is made up of more than 100 people between employees, players and content creators. To lead this team, there is its base of operations: a building in Madrid of more than 1,500 square meters, rest rooms, content sets and even a state-of-the-art kitchen whose chef feeds the entire team for free. .

A company in continuous expansion that is committed to young talent and has a workforce with an average age of less than 30 years. Pioneers in e-sports and profitable, because they are the only club with positive EBITDA since its creation. Successes that make all the main brands in the market want to link to Team Hereticsand it is that companies such as Motorola, San Miguel, JBL or Lenovo are already part of the day-to-day life of an eSports club that has become one of the benchmarks.



