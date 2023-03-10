Team Heretics and a quick removal of VALORANT Lock//In

The first official presentation of the Spanish organization was not as expected and they were already left out of the international tournament.

He VALORANT Lock//In Saint Paul 2023 It is proving to be a tough and cruel tournament, where the trip to Brazil can be very short for many, since there are no second chances: a defeat and home. And that destiny fell to him to suffer Team Heretics, that he lost in his debut and is already out of the competition.

With Mixwell to the head, Team Heretics He was looking to get his first victory in the tournament against a very tough rival like Evil Geniuses. The North American organization incorporated ethana rifleman one of the most prominent in the world of CS:GO that a short time ago made his jump to the VALORANTand has raised the level of EG remarkably, being the figure of the series.

Evil Geniuses’ victory was clear and without major mitigation, with a 2-0 in the seriesproduct of a 13-8 on the Pearl map and other 13-8 at Ascent, cWith an EG that was superior on both maps but especially from Pearl’s defending side and Ascent’s attacking side.

With this Team Heretics joins koi within the Hispanic organizations eliminated from the competition, so that only giantswho is in the second round, in which he will face N.R.G.and so much KRÜ Esports as Leviathanwhich have not yet debuted.

For his part, Evil Geniuses will have as next rival Talon Esports, which was undone with a 2-0 MiBR. For Heretics this was the last test before the official competition of the VCT EMEA start in March.