Team Heretics closes the first week with a crushing victory

The super week of the VCT has officially come to an end and the Positions table continues to take shape. The first week of the most important Valorant competition in European territory concluded with the first triumph of Team Heretics In the season. The three Spanish teams (Heretics, KOIs and Giants) have not had a good debut, only koi he had managed to get a victory in five games played for the squads representing Spain. However, in this last series of the week, the heretics improved this statistic by beating 2-0 against Karmine Corp.

Ice box and Split were the scenarios chosen in the preview, once again in the VCT EMEA it was not necessary to dispute the decide map which in this case was Lotus. Team Heretics took both maps displaying a great level of play, in Ice box the heretics justified the reason for the selection and after a very good first half as attackers (9-3), the team led by m1xwell got the first point of the series after a spectacular defuse of Boo to sentence Ice box by 13-5, the Lithuanian has not had the best map (10/7/3) but he dispatched with a great play to make it 1-0.

With the boost of having achieved their first map of the season without much trouble, the heretics they came out in Split with the aim of repeating the good performance and sealing his first victory in the VCT EMEA. The formula of the first map has been repeated, once again “zeek” and «Keloqz» were the architects who led to Team Heretics to victory. Both the Pole and the French player were the key pieces for the Spanish team to close Split by 13-2 and in this way achieve the 2-0 that gives them the first official victory in the competition.