Team Heretics lets Ruby explore new offerings

Image Source: Michal Konkol/Riot Games

Although there are still a few days until the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) comes to an end, some teams and players are already preparing for the next Summer Split 2023. Among them we have excel sports and team Hereticsthe two organizations that have been left out of the best of three and, therefore, of the fight for the Spring Split.

In order to prepare for the next campaign, the heretics are already preparing moves. And one of them would arrive in the central street. As confirmed by Lee Sol-min “Ruby«, the organization has allowed him explore new options for the next competitive campaign. The player revealed it through his Twitter account and surely several teams are echoing this movement.

Ruby will look for a new team for him Summer Split 2023

He midlaner Korean has not had a dream season. Of course, this does not mean that he has played badly or that he has been the worst of his team. As we can see in the statistics provided by gol.ggis always usually above the rival to 15 minute minions, gold difference and experience. Far from all these statistics, the win rate He is what he is and this is what all the teams look at.

For now we do not know the fate of the player. maybe the super league be an attractive destination for him, although that will be something that time will tell. What is clear is that Team Heretics does not want this result to be repeated for the Summer Splitespecially if they want to participate in the LEC Finals that will be disputed once the summer campaign ends. To qualify they will have to do it, either by winning the Summer Split or through points, something that becomes difficult, but not impossible, taking into account the result of this season.

