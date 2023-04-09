Team Liquid fires a LoL legend after a bad Spring Split

Team Liquid arrived at Spring Split with one of the most exotic projects in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). However, the results of the four-time North American champion have not corresponded to all the curiosity that the group generated. Liquid decided to face 2023 with a team with a majority of South Korean players, something that has not been enough to achieve the club’s goals. Therefore, the organization has decided to do without the services of its first coach: Jang Gyeong-hwan «MaRin«.

If having three South Korean players was already impressive, Team Liquid gave a major surprise when last November 2022 they signed MaRin as first coach. The arrival of the former top of SK Telecom T1 was unprepared since since 2018 he was away from the competitive League of Legends scene. His arrival at Liquid was his first adventure as head coach, something that ultimately did not meet all the expectations generated.

With MaRin as the first coach, Team Liquid has finished the Spring Split in eighth position with a record of eight wins and 10 losses. Failing to qualify for the playoffs, both the coach and the club have decided to part ways. «We have reached a mutual agreement to go our separate ways due to different opinions and MaRin’s personal issues“Liquid has stated through an official statement. TL is currently waiting to have a new head coach and, if deemed appropriate, to announce changes to its starting five.

He Spring Split 2023 isn’t Team Liquid’s worst season

The departure of MaRin has been one of the consequences of a bad sporting result, especially considering that Team Liquid had figures like Park Woo-tae «Summit» or the world champions Hong Chang-hyeon «pyosik“or Jo Yong-in”CoreJJ«. However, this has not been the worst season in the history of the North American organization. His worst finish in the LCS is a ninth position that he has held a total of three times.

Throughout 2017 Team Liquid was a bottom-tier team, finishing in ninth place both seasons. The team did not find regularity despite having figures in the team like Kim Yeu-jin «reign over“or Chae Gwang-jin”piglets«, who came to play temporarily. Subsequently, the entity repeated the same result during the Spring Split of 2020. The squad had stars like Jeong Eon-young «Impact«, Nicolaj Jensen or CoreJJ himself, but the departure of Yiliang Peng «double lift»In the middle of the season, he completely upset the team.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.