Team Liquid gives Heretics another loss

A new Wednesday has arrived, which means that today began a new week of competition in the Valorant Champions Tour of EMEA, the most important Valorant contest for the European region reaches the middle of its Regular Season and, looking at the Positions table and the remaining matchesone can already begin to speculate which teams will be able to qualify for the long-awaited instance of playoffs, where not only the champion will be defined, but also the four classified to the Tokyo Masters and the three teams that will already be made with a ticket for the VCT Champions end of season.

But for this, there is still at least a month to go. Returning to the present, once again it was Heretics who was in charge of opening a new week of competition in the VCT EMEA. Set Heretic faced and lost 2-0 against Team Liquid, In this way, the team led by m1xwell reaches his fourth defeat (third in a row) and begins to worry about its participation in a possible next instance.

Heretics does not raise its head and falls again

Regarding the series, Heretics started off on the wrong foot. The Spanish team suffered from the offensive play of Team Liquid in Split where they barely got two rounds during the first half (10-2); after the change of sides, the heretics they seemed to feel more comfortable, however the wide difference ended up sentencing the Spanish team. The final result was a 13-8 that came in full comeback of Heretics.

With the series at a disadvantage, Heretics he was bound to win his own selection (Fracture) to force the third and last map (Ice box), however Team Liquid I didn’t have the same plans. after four overtimes, the squad led by a nats (cypher) on fire managed to close the story in Fracture with a score of 17-15 in his favor, which also helped him to put the final 2-0.

All the matches of Week 4 of the VCT EMEA.

Today – Matchday 12

Team Liquid 2-0 Team Heretics.

Tomorrow – Matchday 13

fnatic vs. koi – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX; giants vs. FUT Esports – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG / 3:00 p.m. CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

Friday 21 – Matchday 14

NAVI vs. Karmine Corp – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX; Vitality vs. BBL Esports – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG / 3:00 p.m. CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

