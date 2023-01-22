Team Queso signs two Spanish shooter legends

Team Queso’s 2022 in VALORANT has been discreet. The organization founded by Álvaro González «alvaro845»He has not achieved any title and has gone from more to less. In the first VRL Spain: Rising, Queso lost in the quarterfinals to Rebels Gaming 3-0. However, in the second edition the team was left at the gates of the playoffs at the end of the regular season in seventh position. Falling in the group stage of the CrossFire Cup accelerated a process of changes that has ended with two Spanish legends of the shooter in the club.

Team Queso has officially announced its new VALORANT team, which will be made up of Bartosz Bernacki «UNFAKEAlberto GonzalezNeptuneJoona Parviainenh1berMario GonzalezPopiFresH» and Christian Garcia «loWel«. NeptuNo will continue in the Spanish ecosystem and comes to Queso from KOI. During his time at the Ibai Llanos club, he saved the team from relegation and took it to the semifinals of the CrossFire Cup. González has had a career in both Counter-Strike and in League of Legends and Overwatch, where he became runner-up in Overwatch League (OWL).

However, loWel comes to Team Queso after two years in Team Heretics. The man from Madrid has been until 2022 the only player from the original project of the heretics who has always stayed in the team. During all this time García has been the captain of the club, experiencing moments of glory such as the First Strike. In any case, he also experienced other hard ones such as the tenth position in the first VRL Spain: Rising last year. Players will be accompanied by H1ber. After shining in KOI, the Finn played the Reikivik Masters as stand in in Fnatic and later he took the step to Team Vitality, where he has been champion of France.

The team will be led by Manuel Martínez “thinkii«, previously coach of Arctic Gaming, and Kirian Martínez «Wait«, who will continue in Team Queso for the second consecutive year. Queso’s debut in 2023 will come with the first season of Rising, which will premiere on January 8th. TQ will face KPI Gaming, who were promoted in mid-2022 after beating Real Betis.