Team Queso topples KPI in a slide in the VCL

The VCL continues without giving truce to the classification. Team Queso and KPI measured their strengths to see who deserved to stand out or if the leader also bleeds and has to return to the land of mortals.

But for mortals, a low area where the situation is getting worse and worse and the situation seems unsustainable in some rosters.

Ramboot breaks the foundations of the playoffs

The first victory of the afternoon came from the bell of Ramboot against Rebels. those of jannyXD. Between comings and goings by Icebox, the defenses and attacks of both teams were even before the change of sides.

The great beginning of the robots was going to more thanks to a shed who has tired of being the sparring partner of the competition. His Jett was present in each set and with the team dedicated to opening the rounds, especially rexsthey were rowing, especially in the second part.

Wake up @RebelsGaming and score the tie on the scoreboard! 📺https://t.co/EGgtKYl6Lg#VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel pic.twitter.com/rxPuCIPXjp — VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) January 29, 2023

Drowning the pressure of the Rebels and defending the sites with good rotations between each point was good enough for them to preserve the difference.

One of the Finn’s favorite victims was the French GatsH, which as soon as it fell it was easy to get a hand on Rebels. Without the duelist, the papasmurf group could not find a way to resolve the rounds and although DRK I put the arrows as the best, they were not completely useful to finish doing damage.

For this reason, the Icebox defense in the second half scored 10-13, which gave them victory.

ZETA does not think things through and makes a dent in the riders

Movistar Riders continues in its chronic depression. The riders are not found when attacking or defending. Instead, the Aragonese did not hesitate for a second on how to break the attack and taking advantage of the planning errors of the Madrid team, they came to the change of role much more confident in the approach.

Once again, maniek shined again in a day in which he did absolutely everything. If he had to start the rushes, he did them, if he had to do the 4K he also starred in them and if he was the killer he didn’t think about it, an absolute whirlwind.

Double digits for the set of @ZetaGaming! 📺https://t.co/EGgtKYkyVI#VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel pic.twitter.com/aLS8mDliBe — VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) January 29, 2023

So much so that in front of him, his compatriot was the most demerited and on whom all the downpour fell. Both with the Jett left the heads and tails of the match. In the case of the team, he swept the second half, destroying anyone he caught in the middle.

Hardly using the spike, they destroyed the Ascent signing the 13-8 that sinks Movistar Riders.

Falcons have to come back to look up

In AYM things are still a bit ugly for the end of the season. After a first start in which they knew how to turn the score around, even going 5-7, KILLDREAM and his men took out the pliers to defuse the device, preventing the spike from fulfilling its objective.

The Portuguese signed an impressive second part in which between eXerZ and he became the openkiller of the server and the ones who called the shots throughout the game.

oh oh oh oh oh oh oh 📺https://t.co/EGgtKYkyVI#VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel pic.twitter.com/VbuDXQmG49 — VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) January 29, 2023

It is true that against a tilted AYM it was quite easy for them and they even dared to show off. The row they gave in the last twelve rounds ended in a 13-10 that gave them victory and kept them in the playoffs.

Team Queso is reunited with its direct rival on the throne

The cheeses did not want to lose the matchball against KPI in a direct duel that became the great game of the day.

H1ber was incredible in all facets of the game. However, neptuNo had a better rating as he was the best assistant, one of the most killers and a good openkiller.

The good defenses in the first part prevented KPI and especially B1SK from playing whatever they wanted.

the boys of @TeamCheeseGG they secure the side with their seventh round in defense! 📺https://t.co/EGgtKYkyVI#VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel pic.twitter.com/BvLAyVVg0f — VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) January 29, 2023

With the change of roles things did not change and in fact a much more accurate and precise image of Team Queso was seen to return to sit on the podium next to KPI, although the difference in rounds places them first after endorsing them 7-13 .

UCAM returns (again) to the path of victory

As closing of the day, UCAM relives the summer final of VALORANT Rising, but this time beating CASE.

Things for blacks and university students are being quite irregular this season. In this confrontation, the give and take favored the students who had a great time using the spike and were decisive when it came to defusing it in the second.

No big shows Famsii, iDex and Flickless carried their own on the wings, being the ones that did the most damage through the streets of Fracture.

🔥 What a heart attack ECO that is written down @UCAM_esports! 📺https://t.co/EGgtKYkyVI#VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel pic.twitter.com/TSYV5mG0l8 — VALORANT Challengers Spain: Rising (@LVPesVALORANT) January 29, 2023

The rotations came out and although CASE responded with Kiles and Roxie in a state of grace, they knew how to keep that short differential to close the map with an 11-13.