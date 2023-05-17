Team Sonic Racing PC Full Version Game Free Download

about this game

Team Sonic Racing combines elements of the arcade with an aggressive style to compete against your friends in Multiplayer 23, Racing. Race together and work as a group. Take charge of your racing fashion — choose from 3 unique character styles and unlock car customization options to match your racing fashion.

Key Features:

Online multiplayer and local co-op modes — Various offline/online race modes such as 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, Grand Prix mode, Exhibition mode, Time Trial and Team Adventure mode.

64-bit processor and operating system required

Operating system: Windows 7 64 bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3 4130T (2.9GHz) / AMD FX 6300 (3.5GHz)

Memory: 4GB RAM

Model: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (2GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB)

DirectX version: 11

Storage: 32GB free space required

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.