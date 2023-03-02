Teamfight Tactics | League of Legends: changes in patch 13.4 | DEPOR-PLAY

Teamfight Tacticsthe self-managed chess of League of Legends, it changes again with new cosmetic content and some adjustments to the different traits in patch 13.4. As if this were not enough, Ahri, the favorite vastayan star of the mid lane, has her chibi debut, plus you will be able to see Ahri Star Guardian Chibi.
“In the latest patch we added the long-awaited updates to additional Hero Augments, and along with this, we committed to making more fine-tuning of Hero Augments. All of that is coming with this patch, so fasten your seatbelts because we’ll be tuning the dials to tweak over 30 Hero Augments, focusing primarily on making each one viable and fun; but also bringing even the slightly more powerful Augments to more balanced terrain.
In addition, we have new cosmetic elements! Ahri Chibi makes her debut alongside her high school counterpart with a full-time job: Star Guardian Chibi Ahri. Check them both out, and don’t forget the new Star Guardian-themed Furyhorn and Cloudtail variants while they’re out there,” Roger “Riiot Prism” Caudill details in the patch notes.
Patch Notes 13.4
system changes
PLAYER DAMAGE
- Losing a fight by 5 or more units now deals 1 less damage to the player
COMPONENT ANVIL
- Number of Component Anvil options: 3 ⇒ 4
GOLD DISTRIBUTION IN EARLY GAME
- The last minion of a grueling round will no longer drop the only gold they got that round. This will grant a small amount of additional time to interact with the shop without increasing the duration of the match. This is an improvement.
TRAITS
- NEW: ADMIN 4 now increases all effects by 30%
- Fixed 6 ADMIN tooltip percentage (not an in-game change)
- Attack Damage when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80% ⇒ 75%
- Ability Power when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80 ⇒ 75
- Attack Damage when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80% ⇒ 75%
- Chance to drop gold when ADMIN is below 66% health: 100% >> 60%
- Chance for ADMIN to drop gold every 5 seconds: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Chance for ADMIN to drop gold on cast: 25% ⇒ 20%
- ADMIN Attack Damage at start of combat: 50% ⇒ 45%
- ADMIN Ability Power at start of combat: 50 ⇒ 45
- ADMIN mana at start of combat: 50 ⇒ 45
- Chance for ADMIN to drop gold at start of combat: 50% ⇒ 40%
- ADMIN mana on ally death: 20 ⇒ 15
- Chance for ADMIN to drop gold on ally death: 33% ⇒ 25%
- Chance for killed ADMIN unit to drop gold on kill: 50% ⇒ 40%
- Chance for ADMIN team to drop gold every 5 seconds: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Chance for the ADMIN team to drop gold at the start of combat: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Removed GenTech Spring-Loaded Rapid Fire Cannon and replaced it with GenTech Titan’s Valor
- GenTech Titan’s Valor: Grants 2% Attack Damage, 2% Ability Power, and 2% Attack Speed when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 30 times. At maximum stacks, grants 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist
- Hacker: The hacked unit will now target the closest enemy in the back line and not the lowest health enemy in the back line
- Hacker BUGFIX: Units will no longer try to target the H4ckerr!m This should prevent units from walking awkwardly around the H4ckerr!m at the start of combat
- Mecha Attack Damage and Ability Power: PRIME: 60/45 ⇒ 60/55
- Tyrolean Bonus Attack Damage: 8/20% every four seconds ⇒ 6/16% every four seconds
UNITS: LEVEL 1
- Lulu’s Glitter Spear Damage: 260/390/580 ⇒ 270/405/605
- Get out of my way! Galium Shield: 200/240/280 ⇒ 225/250/275
- Gangplank’s Trial by Fire no longer purifies crowd control effects after casting
UNITS: LEVEL 2
- Lee Sin BUGFIX: Two Lee Sin units can no longer remove each other’s mana blocks
- Malphite Health: 700 ⇒ 800
- Malphite Ground Slam Damage: 140/210/325 ⇒ 150/225/350
- Damage reduction from En Garde! Fiora’s: 15% ⇒ 20%
UNITS: LEVEL 3
- Jax BUGFIX: All spell damage now correctly updates with ability power changes during the fight.
- Jax’s Empowered Strike base damage: 110/165/285 ⇒ 80/125/210
- Kai’Sa’s Star Charge bonus attack speed: 40/45/55% ⇒ 45/45/45%
- LeBlanc’s Sigil of Evil Damage: 85/105/130 ⇒ 75/110/135
- Number of seals from LeBlanc’s Sigil of Evil: 5/6/8 ⇒ 6/6/8
- LeBlanc’s Seal of Evil total damage: 425/630/1040 ⇒ 450/660/1080
UNITS: LEVEL 4
- Aurelion Sol Meteor Shower Damage: 145/215/435 ⇒ 155/230/450
- Bel’Veth Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75
- Improved Bel’Veth’s hover selection. Bel’Veth is less likely to be confused
- Soraka’s Starsummon Damage: 225/340/750 ⇒ 235/350/750
- Taliyah Weaver’s Wall Damage: 70/100/250 ⇒ 75/115/275
- Taliyah’s Wall of the Weaver Explosion Damage: 210/315/945 ⇒ 225/335/999
- Zed’s Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
- Zed Killer Spin Attack Damage Ratio: 125% ⇒ 135%
- Zed’s Killer Mode Armor Rend (Armor Reduction) Duration: 6/6/6 ⇒ 7/7/7 (to match KILLER MODE duration)
UNITS: LEVEL 5
- Aphelios Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage Ratio: 130/130/800% ⇒ 140/140/800%
- Aphelios Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage Ratio: 275/275/1500% ⇒ 260/260/1500%
- Aphelios’ Severum (Red) Attack Damage Ratio: 300/300/2000% ⇒ 320/320/1500%
- Number of Aphelios Severum (Red) targets: 2/2/2 ⇒ 2/2/10
- Urgot Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000
- Urgot Armor and Magic Resist: 50 ⇒ 40
- Urgot’s Riptide Max Health Percent Damage: 10/15/99% ⇒ 5/8/75%
OBJECTS
- Bloodthirster Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 20%
- Chalice of Power starting mana: 15 ⇒ 30
- Death’s Edge Attack Damage: 60% ⇒ 66%
- Stone Armor starting Armor and Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30
- Hand of Justice Base Omnivamp: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Hextech Gunblade Omnivampirism: 25% ⇒ 22%
- Morellonomicon Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25
- Protector’s Oath Starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45
- Mercurial Cloak Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30
- Sunfire Cloak Health: 300 ⇒ 250
- Zeke’s Herald Health: 150 ⇒ 250
HERO UPGRADE
- Ashe, Laser Focused Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 50%
- Blitzcrank, Rocket Grab starting health: 300 ⇒ 400
- Gangplank, ricochet damage as a carry: 100% ⇒ 90%
- Lulu, Growth Rush Health per cast: 125 ⇒ 100
- Lux, Illuminating Singularity damage increase: 150% ⇒ 135%
- Nasus, Initial Attack Damage from Stacked Stacks: 10% ⇒ 15%
- Poppy, A Bigger and Better Buckler bonus armor: 200 ⇒ 180
- Renekton, Reign of Wrath base attack speed: 75% ⇒ 65%
- Sylas, Kingslayer bonus damage: 40% ⇒ 35%
- Camille Hextech Retribution initial bonus damage: 10% ⇒ 8%
- Malphite, Hard as Rock Armor to Ability Power: 150% ⇒ 180%
- Yasuo, Spirit of Exile bonus attack speed: 25% ⇒ 22%
- Yuumi, Speed Up! bonus attack speed: 20% ⇒ 22%
- LeBlanc, Mirror Image clone Max Health percentage: 70% ⇒ 75%
- Nilah, Altruism bonus ability power: 40 ⇒ 45
- Nilah, Jubilation Shroud ally crowd control immunity: 4 ⇒ 5
- Nilah, Jubilee Shroud ally crowd control immunity duration: 20 ⇒ 30 seconds
- Riven, Reverb bonus ability power: 20 ⇒ 15
- Sona, Mana granted to Background allies: 2 ⇒ 3
- Vayne, Split Shot damage spread: 75% ⇒ 65%
- Vel’Koz, Icy Burn burn damage: 300% ⇒ 400%
- Vel’Koz, Frozen Tundra Attack Speed slow duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds
- Zoe, Double Bubble Damage Multiplier: 60% ⇒ 70%
- Zoe, number of targets asleep Bedtime: 3 ⇒ 4
- Aurelion Sol, Extinction Event bonus ability power: 10 ⇒ 15
- Ekko, Resonance Magic Resist bonus damage: 300% ⇒ 400%
- Miss Fortune, Rain of Lead stage 3 gold: 10 ⇒ 8
- Sejuani, Fragmentation bonus damage: 20% ⇒ 33%
- Zed, Shadow Jutsu Initial Attack Damage: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Zed, Scorn Attack Damage Steal to Weak: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Aphelios, Ready and Charged basic attack damage: 10% ⇒ 5%
- Janna, Tier Five Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 80
- Nunu, They Envy Me Bonus Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25
- Nunu, Contagious Laughter Starting Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20
- Syndra, Overwhelming Power bonus stats (AP, AD, Armor, and Magic Resist): 80 ⇒ 100
INCREASES
- Ancient Archives Gold I: 2 ⇒ 4
- Animalia Squad Crown now grants an Ionic Spark ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Oath
- Big Friend II Damage Reduction: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Fact Different Life III: 225/300/375/450 ⇒ 250/350/450/550
- Cybernetic Cuirass III Armor: 40 ⇒ 50
- Cybernetic Link III mana per second: 3 ⇒ 3.5
- Shock Damage III: 95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/135/170/205
- GenTech Heart Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver
- GenTech Heart now grants Annie ⇒ Grants Poppy
- Added a NEW GenTech Crest at Gold Tier
- GenTech Crest awards a GenTech Emblem and Annie
- GenTech Soul ⇒ GenTech Crown
- GenTech Crown now grants a GenTech Emblem and not +1 GenTech
- High Tier Purchase Gold: 10 ⇒ 3
- Knife Edge III Attack Damage: 45% ⇒ 55%
- Laser Patrol Heart Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold
- Removed the Laser Patrol Crest
- Threat level Max Health per Threat: 75 ⇒ 60
