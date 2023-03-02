Teamfight Tactics | League of Legends: changes in patch 13.4 | DEPOR-PLAY

Teamfight Tacticsthe self-managed chess of League of Legends, it changes again with new cosmetic content and some adjustments to the different traits in patch 13.4. As if this were not enough, Ahri, the favorite vastayan star of the mid lane, has her chibi debut, plus you will be able to see Ahri Star Guardian Chibi.

“In the latest patch we added the long-awaited updates to additional Hero Augments, and along with this, we committed to making more fine-tuning of Hero Augments. All of that is coming with this patch, so fasten your seatbelts because we’ll be tuning the dials to tweak over 30 Hero Augments, focusing primarily on making each one viable and fun; but also bringing even the slightly more powerful Augments to more balanced terrain.

In addition, we have new cosmetic elements! Ahri Chibi makes her debut alongside her high school counterpart with a full-time job: Star Guardian Chibi Ahri. Check them both out, and don’t forget the new Star Guardian-themed Furyhorn and Cloudtail variants while they’re out there,” Roger “Riiot Prism” Caudill details in the patch notes.

Patch Notes 13.4

system changes

PLAYER DAMAGE

Losing a fight by 5 or more units now deals 1 less damage to the player

COMPONENT ANVIL

Number of Component Anvil options: 3 ⇒ 4

GOLD DISTRIBUTION IN EARLY GAME

The last minion of a grueling round will no longer drop the only gold they got that round. This will grant a small amount of additional time to interact with the shop without increasing the duration of the match. This is an improvement.

TRAITS

NEW: ADMIN 4 now increases all effects by 30%

Fixed 6 ADMIN tooltip percentage (not an in-game change)

Attack Damage when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80% ⇒ 75%

Ability Power when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80 ⇒ 75

Attack Damage when ADMIN is below 66% health: 80% ⇒ 75%

Chance to drop gold when ADMIN is below 66% health: 100% >> 60%

Chance for ADMIN to drop gold every 5 seconds: 25% ⇒ 20%

Chance for ADMIN to drop gold on cast: 25% ⇒ 20%

ADMIN Attack Damage at start of combat: 50% ⇒ 45%

ADMIN Ability Power at start of combat: 50 ⇒ 45

ADMIN mana at start of combat: 50 ⇒ 45

Chance for ADMIN to drop gold at start of combat: 50% ⇒ 40%

ADMIN mana on ally death: 20 ⇒ 15

Chance for ADMIN to drop gold on ally death: 33% ⇒ 25%

Chance for killed ADMIN unit to drop gold on kill: 50% ⇒ 40%

Chance for ADMIN team to drop gold every 5 seconds: 12% ⇒ 10%

Chance for the ADMIN team to drop gold at the start of combat: 25% ⇒ 20%

Removed GenTech Spring-Loaded Rapid Fire Cannon and replaced it with GenTech Titan’s Valor

GenTech Titan’s Valor: Grants 2% Attack Damage, 2% Ability Power, and 2% Attack Speed ​​when attacking or taking damage, stacking up to 30 times. At maximum stacks, grants 30 Armor and 30 Magic Resist

Hacker: The hacked unit will now target the closest enemy in the back line and not the lowest health enemy in the back line

Hacker BUGFIX: Units will no longer try to target the H4ckerr!m This should prevent units from walking awkwardly around the H4ckerr!m at the start of combat

Mecha Attack Damage and Ability Power: PRIME: 60/45 ⇒ 60/55

Tyrolean Bonus Attack Damage: 8/20% every four seconds ⇒ 6/16% every four seconds

UNITS: LEVEL 1

Lulu’s Glitter Spear Damage: 260/390/580 ⇒ 270/405/605

Get out of my way! Galium Shield: 200/240/280 ⇒ 225/250/275

Gangplank’s Trial by Fire no longer purifies crowd control effects after casting

UNITS: LEVEL 2

Lee Sin BUGFIX: Two Lee Sin units can no longer remove each other’s mana blocks

Malphite Health: 700 ⇒ 800

Malphite Ground Slam Damage: 140/210/325 ⇒ 150/225/350

Damage reduction from En Garde! Fiora’s: 15% ⇒ 20%

UNITS: LEVEL 3

Jax BUGFIX: All spell damage now correctly updates with ability power changes during the fight.

Jax’s Empowered Strike base damage: 110/165/285 ⇒ 80/125/210

Kai’Sa’s Star Charge bonus attack speed: 40/45/55% ⇒ 45/45/45%

LeBlanc’s Sigil of Evil Damage: 85/105/130 ⇒ 75/110/135

Number of seals from LeBlanc’s Sigil of Evil: 5/6/8 ⇒ 6/6/8

LeBlanc’s Seal of Evil total damage: 425/630/1040 ⇒ 450/660/1080

UNITS: LEVEL 4

Aurelion Sol Meteor Shower Damage: 145/215/435 ⇒ 155/230/450

Bel’Veth Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 75

Improved Bel’Veth’s hover selection. Bel’Veth is less likely to be confused

Soraka’s Starsummon Damage: 225/340/750 ⇒ 235/350/750

Taliyah Weaver’s Wall Damage: 70/100/250 ⇒ 75/115/275

Taliyah’s Wall of the Weaver Explosion Damage: 210/315/945 ⇒ 225/335/999

Zed’s Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Zed Killer Spin Attack Damage Ratio: 125% ⇒ 135%

Zed’s Killer Mode Armor Rend (Armor Reduction) Duration: 6/6/6 ⇒ 7/7/7 (to match KILLER MODE duration)

UNITS: LEVEL 5

Aphelios Gravitum (Purple) Attack Damage Ratio: 130/130/800% ⇒ 140/140/800%

Aphelios Infernum (Blue) Attack Damage Ratio: 275/275/1500% ⇒ 260/260/1500%

Aphelios’ Severum (Red) Attack Damage Ratio: 300/300/2000% ⇒ 320/320/1500%

Number of Aphelios Severum (Red) targets: 2/2/2 ⇒ 2/2/10

Urgot Health: 1100 ⇒ 1000

Urgot Armor and Magic Resist: 50 ⇒ 40

Urgot’s Riptide Max Health Percent Damage: 10/15/99% ⇒ 5/8/75%

OBJECTS

Bloodthirster Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 20%

Chalice of Power starting mana: 15 ⇒ 30

Death’s Edge Attack Damage: 60% ⇒ 66%

Stone Armor starting Armor and Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Hand of Justice Base Omnivamp: 10% ⇒ 15%

Hextech Gunblade Omnivampirism: 25% ⇒ 22%

Morellonomicon Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Protector’s Oath Starting Mana: 30 ⇒ 45

Mercurial Cloak Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Sunfire Cloak Health: 300 ⇒ 250

Zeke’s Herald Health: 150 ⇒ 250

HERO UPGRADE

Ashe, Laser Focused Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 50%

Blitzcrank, Rocket Grab starting health: 300 ⇒ 400

Gangplank, ricochet damage as a carry: 100% ⇒ 90%

Lulu, Growth Rush Health per cast: 125 ⇒ 100

Lux, Illuminating Singularity damage increase: 150% ⇒ 135%

Nasus, Initial Attack Damage from Stacked Stacks: 10% ⇒ 15%

Poppy, A Bigger and Better Buckler bonus armor: 200 ⇒ 180

Renekton, Reign of Wrath base attack speed: 75% ⇒ 65%

Sylas, Kingslayer bonus damage: 40% ⇒ 35%

Camille Hextech Retribution initial bonus damage: 10% ⇒ 8%

Malphite, Hard as Rock Armor to Ability Power: 150% ⇒ 180%

Yasuo, Spirit of Exile bonus attack speed: 25% ⇒ 22%

Yuumi, Speed ​​Up! bonus attack speed: 20% ⇒ 22%

LeBlanc, Mirror Image clone Max Health percentage: 70% ⇒ 75%

Nilah, Altruism bonus ability power: 40 ⇒ 45

Nilah, Jubilation Shroud ally crowd control immunity: 4 ⇒ 5

Nilah, Jubilee Shroud ally crowd control immunity duration: 20 ⇒ 30 seconds

Riven, Reverb bonus ability power: 20 ⇒ 15

Sona, Mana granted to Background allies: 2 ⇒ 3

Vayne, Split Shot damage spread: 75% ⇒ 65%

Vel’Koz, Icy Burn burn damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Vel’Koz, Frozen Tundra Attack Speed ​​slow duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds

Zoe, Double Bubble Damage Multiplier: 60% ⇒ 70%

Zoe, number of targets asleep Bedtime: 3 ⇒ 4

Aurelion Sol, Extinction Event bonus ability power: 10 ⇒ 15

Ekko, Resonance Magic Resist bonus damage: 300% ⇒ 400%

Miss Fortune, Rain of Lead stage 3 gold: 10 ⇒ 8

Sejuani, Fragmentation bonus damage: 20% ⇒ 33%

Zed, Shadow Jutsu Initial Attack Damage: 15% ⇒ 20%

Zed, Scorn Attack Damage Steal to Weak: 15% ⇒ 20%

Aphelios, Ready and Charged basic attack damage: 10% ⇒ 5%

Janna, Tier Five Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 80

Nunu, They Envy Me Bonus Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Nunu, Contagious Laughter Starting Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

Syndra, Overwhelming Power bonus stats (AP, AD, Armor, and Magic Resist): 80 ⇒ 100

INCREASES

Ancient Archives Gold I: 2 ⇒ 4

Animalia Squad Crown now grants an Ionic Spark ⇒ Grants a Protector’s Oath

Big Friend II Damage Reduction: 12% ⇒ 10%

Fact Different Life III: 225/300/375/450 ⇒ 250/350/450/550

Cybernetic Cuirass III Armor: 40 ⇒ 50

Cybernetic Link III mana per second: 3 ⇒ 3.5

Shock Damage III: 95/125/155/185 ⇒ 100/135/170/205

GenTech Heart Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

GenTech Heart now grants Annie ⇒ Grants Poppy

Added a NEW GenTech Crest at Gold Tier

GenTech Crest awards a GenTech Emblem and Annie

GenTech Soul ⇒ GenTech Crown

GenTech Crown now grants a GenTech Emblem and not +1 GenTech

High Tier Purchase Gold: 10 ⇒ 3

Knife Edge III Attack Damage: 45% ⇒ 55%

Laser Patrol Heart Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Removed the Laser Patrol Crest

Threat level Max Health per Threat: 75 ⇒ 60

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.