Tears and pain take over some wild RMRs

One of the things I like most about electronic sports, especially the CS:GOis the very little strong animosity that exists towards players and teams. Fans usually have a favorite, but there are always several other teams or players that we like to support. This causes us to have to suffer along with many of these protagonists their successes, but mainly their failures. During these days, due to the qualifier prior to the Paris Major, my heart has been broken a thousand times. Tears, pain and pressure have taken over some RMRs wild and that they have shown the worst face, also the most beautiful, of the competition.

Only 24 teams could make it to the next BLAST.tv Paris Major. It seems like a large figure, but seen what I’ve seen in the qualifiers, and with what my heart aches, it has fallen short. The RMRs regional teams have reached an impressive level and no squad, whoever it may be, had a guaranteed place in the great event of VALVE. Teams like Virtus.pro, Astralis, Cloud9 or Imperial have been left out while FaZe has had to suffer more than expected to achieve it. Small organizations with young talent demonstrate their potential in this great international showcase, taking down teams used to big events. The good thing about having a completely open competition!

The next BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 it’s special for many reasons, which is why everyone wanted to be at this date. After confirming the release of counter strike 2this Major will be the last big event to be held in CS:GO, a feeling that is very hard to assimilate. In addition, it will be the only Major that will be held this year, which will be a big problem for the organizations. The money that the teams pocket by participating in this event is more than important due to what is generated with advertising, stickers and the prize pool. All this pressure has been verified, and in what way, in the players within the server. Qualifying was, in many cases, an obligation.

The tears and pain of the eliminated players

It is evident that the fans prefer the victory of one team over another, but few are happy about the misfortunes of the losers. During these days I have gone to sleep more than once “crushed” after an elimination and not for being a fan of that team, but for seeing how devastated their players are. I’ll be a romantic, I don’t know. One of the defeats that has hurt the international scene the most, despite having a somewhat friendly HUNDEN in his ranks, has been that of Astralis. Good old Device returned to his house to raise the sports results, but in the end he couldn’t. The image of the Dane after the elimination and his «the end» hurts just looking at it.

Another protagonist would be kennys. The Frenchman, who has not competed for more than a year, returned to a starting team to be able to play, together with compatriots, a Major in his country. Falcons were just two rounds away from getting itbut finally added three consecutive defeats that have prevented the French fans from enjoying one of their legends. His live reaction also hurts and he could have been very affected in his latest statements. BIG, one of the most beloved teams on the national scene, have also shown that pressure. K1to He was very affected after losing by eliminating Cloud9, but the player already looked bad after beating Falcons. Even sh1ro himself seemed close to crying in the middle of a game.

Counter-Strike is more than just a game. We love you @k1tocs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oa5yyrIF7H — BLAST.tv (@BLASTtv) April 14, 2023

The pressure these players have endured throughout the RMRs it has been beastly Professionals from teams as big as NAVI or G2 snorted after confirming their pass, being aware of the harshness of the qualys. we have seen great tiltslooks that kill and improper failures due to nerves, especially the youngest. Not qualifying for a Major can mean your departure from the team and, in the worst case, your end in T1. This pressure increases with the uncertainty generated by the launch of CS2 and having only one Major this year.

The economy in equipment esports It is not going through its best moment, so not having these economic benefits can be a serious blow to the organization and its future. It is evident that this pressure appears in all events, but what was seen during these RMRs It has been on another level. How many teams can disband after not achieving this goal? Tension, pain, tears and helplessness has taken over some of the toughest qualifiers I can remember. In my opinion, reaching the Major, whether you win it or not, is already a gift for many of the participants, so the real tension and prize is in these RMRs.

Those who will be in the Major also show their feelings

Obviously this is competition and some win and others lose, forever. For this reason, we can also show the happiness of the players who have met their goals. After the classification of ENCE, it was possible to see a dycha so excited that he ended up melting into a hug with SunPayus. We have also observed a Alexib A huge weight is lifted off your shoulders dupreeh who smiles, a niko that breathes and a WOOD7 who couldn’t hold back the tears. Meanwhile, there was no reason to reassure the young talents who will be at an event of this caliber for the first time.

WOOD7 burst into tears after qualifying for the Paris Major with @fluxogg 🥹 📸 @theMAKKU pic.twitter.com/kmzr6r0HMK — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) April 9, 2023

There is no turning back, we already know all the teams that will seek to proclaim themselves the last champion of CS:GO, a title that will be remembered forever. While, We can now stop feeling bad for the players who have not succeeded, because it is the path that all professionals have to overcome. What has become clear to us is that CS:GO is not just a game, it is something much more. For my part, I am very comfortable after writing this and letting go of all the pain that I had inside.