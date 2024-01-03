Technalia investigates the potential of 3D bioprinting in regenerative medicine

Is Additive Manufacturing the Future of Regenerative Medicine? That’s the question a research team at the Technalia Technology Center is asking as they study the potential of 3D bioprinting. This is a cutting-edge technology that can change the paradigm of regenerative medicine and advanced treatments. To this end, experts are running 3 series of research into biomaterials for health: personalized implants, injectables and printable vehicles. This will include treatments and three-dimensional models. in vitro For improved crops. In addition, the team will also study the possibilities of 4D printing, a “smart” manufacturing method that provides additional properties to the models created.

The development of additive manufacturing in the medical field is progressing rapidly. There are already many hospitals and health centers that are implementing technology to provide personalized care to their patients. Whether for manufacturing 3D organs and tissues or for manufacturing implants or customized medical devices; 3D printing offers a wide range of benefits in this area. With this initiative, the Technalia team hopes to take a step forward in the development of materials for 3D bioprinting. These solutions will be adapted to different additive technologies, including their physicochemical, mechanical and biological processing and validation.

Use of technology and 3D bioprinting

To carry out the study, Technalia has access to the main additive technologies used in the field of medicine. These include fused deposition modeling (FDM), pellet 3D printing, electrospinning, stereolithography (SLA) and 3D bioprinting. For the latter, experts are creating bioinks that meet biological requirements and ensure optimal printing. This allows different biomaterials to be incorporated into the formulation of a single bioink. Furthermore, they enable the transport of different cell types (human, animal, stem cells) and therapies (nanoparticles, microRNAs, secretomes, exosomes).

On the other hand, two new concepts have emerged in this field. is the first 4D bioprinting, a technique that introduces an additional temporal dimension, since it allows the creation of a structure capable of undergoing change. This change will occur in response to various stimuli, such as temperature, UV light or electrical currents. the second one is bioprinting in vivo Which, as its name suggests, makes it possible to create 3D printed models directly on the patient.

The research into additive technology in these areas of regenerative medicine and advanced medicine is a milestone for the technology centre. In fact, the Technalia team states: “We are committed to integrating these technologies to create solutions that comprehensively mimic all aspects of native tissues, both their structure and biochemical composition., The next step will be to know the results obtained from this research, which could offer treatments more adapted to the needs of patients. You can find more information about this news here.

*All photo credits: Technalia