Technological Revolution in Intensive Care: Present and Future Challenges

If there is one quality that has characterized medicine throughout history, it is its power to transform society and, at the same time, to adapt to the changes and improvements that occur in it. So it’s no surprise Let us actively participate in the technological revolution that we are experiencing at the moment, which has translated into the advent of artificial intelligence, big data and what is commonly called the ‘Internet of Things’. (Automatic data exchange between device and server).

Intensive care expertise is not immune to this situation. Artificial intelligence algorithms are beginning to be built with analysis and automated learning, so-called machine learning, applied to a variety of protocols that improve the care of critically ill patients and allow us to predict the severity. gives. Additionally, emerging clinical and care simulation tools that integrate smart glasses are beginning to be developed; Or sensorization systems have been proposed through the use of new smart devices, just to name a few examples. However, we would be remiss if we allowed these various developments to make us feel that we intensivists have already come a long way on the way to artificial intelligence and that this is a fact in our units. opposite of this. Automation of tasks in intensive care remains a challenge, and there is still much to be implemented regarding the management and use of large databases.

The development and implementation of this technological revolution must be parallel and consistent with the clear digitalization of services and especially telemedicine., If there’s something we confirmed in intensive care during the last pandemic, it’s everything we can contribute remotely. Intensivists have always defended that our work goes beyond the four walls of the ICU, and this is true both in person and virtually.

The benefit of using a variety of tools to allow contact and communication between patients and families when visiting units was not possible has been clearly demonstrated. The effectiveness of the commitment of information exchange and coordination systems between intensive care services of hospitals at different levels to make decisions related to care, clinic or transfer is also a fact. But neither humanization programs nor planning, management and organization programs make sense without adequate technical infrastructure.

There is no real objective in our expertise that does not start from this digital implementation, whether it is the implementation of consultations and programs for the treatment of post-ICU syndrome or the optimization and integration into national and international networks of patient records, each time more Specific. But if there is one area in which it is urgently needed, it is in training and learning, both remotely and in advanced simulations.

The model of skill acquisition proposed by Intensive Care Medicine in organ donation and transplantation for resident doctors cannot be imagined without e-learning. Also continue training in particularly face-to-face areas of priority, such as urgent life support for critical cardiac patients or ultrasound skills adapted to intensive care, to cite just a few examples.

We still don’t know where the limits of e-learning are, but we do know that it should not be limited only to the future promotion of our services personnel or doctors. We know it well from the Spanish Society of Intensive Care Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC). And this is exactly the tool that has allowed us to strengthen part of our development cooperation programmes.

Thanks to the voluntary work of many intensive experts in our country, we have been able to create ad-hoc training programs for colleagues in hospital services in developing countries or countries at constant risk of health emergencies. For example, in hospitals in Rwanda where SEMICYUC’s UCI Sin Fronteras International Cooperation Solidarity Program has established intensive care services, lessons taught by Spanish intensivists in the field are complemented with remote virtual classes, making contact more Happens frequently and learning is continuous.

Also within UCI Without Borders, training programs developed by SEMICYUC experts regarding the prevention of health care-associated infections have been transferred to other countries. Zero Projects, a name that encompasses different programs (Zero Bacteremia, Zero Resistance, Zero UTI, Zero Pneumonia) and which are carried out in our country with the sponsorship of the Spanish Society of Intensive Nursing and Coronary Units (SEIUC) and Health ministries are assets of immeasurable value and we are now in a position to export them, thanks to e-learning. Bolivia is the first country where we have been able to do this and I have no doubt that, like ONT, it will be a Spanish model of international context.

Intensive care embraces the technological revolution without losing the humanization of the patient and their safety when entering our services, nor the well-being of professionals, nor our energetic power to create an environment of better quality of care. This progress may not be huge, but in the best direction.S. the path is well marked