TecnoCon Santa Cruz 2023 – ULL Journalism

TechnoCON Santa Cruz 2023the fair dedicated to the Japanese theme, k-pop and gamingwas held on March 24, 25 and 26. The event dedicated most of its activities to the young public, but also offered numerous hobbies to share with the family. On the occasion of the k-pop dance, competitions between different teams were held on Friday, March 24, at the Guimerá Theater. The jury that evaluated the evidence was made up of Nicole, Coco and Chunseo, members of the musical group ATTI. The final reward consisted of the offer of a scholarship for the winning team that allowed them to compete in the KWF Madrid 2023.

The same day the event began at the Recova Art Center, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. At 4:00 p.m. the doors opened, thus beginning the first e-sports competition of the weekend. The rest of the day was marked by a karaoke contest and the first squid game, based on the hit South Korean Netflix series. Everything closed at 8:00 p.m. with a large raffle in which various promotional products were raffled.

Activities resumed on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. with another Esport competition, like the day before. The titles were tekken 7, Valorant, League of Legends and FIFA, among others. An hour later, the members of the k-pop group ATTI arrived, who received and interacted with their staunchest fans on the outskirts of the center. The afternoon was starred by the visualization of Japanese animation, a catwalk of cosplay, Japanese karaoke and two kahoots or knowledge test on leisure and Asian culture. At 6:00 p.m. the master class with the ATTI band ended on the second day of the celebration.

Finally, the Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., an individual k-pop contest was held, which, later, gave way to e-sport competitions, anime screenings, kahoots, and group k-pop tests, all together with booths video game tests, board games and booths selling cartoons, promotional items and food. The awards ceremony closed the TecnoCon 2023.