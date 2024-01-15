Teen pays for hamburger with stolen card

step.- According to the Horizon City Police Department (HCPD), a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with credit/debit card abuse after using a stolen debit card at Whataburger on the morning of Monday, March 11.

HCPD says that on Monday, March 11, at 2:51 a.m., officers responded to the Whataburger located at 13910 Horizon Blvd., in reference to fraudulent use of a debit card.

According to HCPD, officers were informed by the victim that she received a notification from her bank informing her that her card had been used at Whataburger.

HCPD says the victim told officers he later learned his wallet was stolen from his vehicle overnight and he had no idea who it could be.

Officers conducted their investigation and with the help of Whataburger employees identified 17-year-old Elijah Rivers at the restaurant and his vehicle and the card used for payment.

Rivers was found at his home with the vehicle described by witnesses. He was arrested without further incident.

Rivers was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility by HCPD and given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

