Teens and loneliness: how to help them move forward and heal their emotional well-being

Loneliness contributes to stress, anxiety and depression, weakening emotional well-being due to lack of solid social relationships (example image infobae)

Loneliness is no longer a concern only for adults. Young people are also victims of this feeling, which became worse later pandemic and strengthened with the rise of Social Networks,

Psychology takes loneliness as a problem negative point connected to imbalance between How much affection the person needs and how much affection they believe they receive, Under this line, “feeling alone” causes greater isolation and reinforces negative thoughts and aspects, which, above all, give rise to consequences that affect life from the bottom up. From social to academic and work. Loneliness, in addition to affecting physical health, also impacts mental health and contributes to stress, anxiety and depressiondirectly affecting emotional well-being.

Why does it affect the youth? Various international studies confirm this unwanted loneliness It particularly affects adolescence because it is a stage transition from childhood to adulthood which meant Biological, psychological, social change, crisis, conflict and contradiction.

Florence Alfie (MN 47873), a graduate in Psychology from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), told Information: “Loneliness is a feeling that affects young people too – hard – and it doesn’t just affect older people. The most severe indicators of loneliness are found among young people: 1 in 4 people between the ages of 16 and 29 feel lonely and this feeling has persisted for more than a year,

Social exclusion, communication difficulties and lack of support contribute to school loneliness, which has a negative impact on academic performance (illustrative image Infobae)

“‘I don’t fit in’, ‘I find it difficult to connect with others’, ‘I don’t have any mates’, ‘I’m on the run and I don’t have time to have an active social life’, ‘My family is very Stays away’, ‘No one cares about me’, ‘Everyone is looking for superficial relationships’ are some of the Reason Which young people attribute to feelings of loneliness,” Alfie said.

Expert said loneliness is a Risk factors for physical and psychological health: “When it becomes more intense and lasts over time, it can have a huge impact.” Effect, has a negative impact on state of mind, relationship with the environment and quality of life in general. Unwanted loneliness can contribute to the development of mental health problems such as Worry, Depression, Low self-esteem, poor academic performance, and difficulty relating to others. Teens who experience unwanted loneliness may have difficulty concentrating on their studies and feel less motivated to participate in social activities.

To give an overview of this problem, from a report on Youth and Loneliness in Spain, published in February 2024, prepared by SoledadES (State Observatory of Unwanted Loneliness) in collaboration with Ayuda en Acción, ONCE Foundation and ONCE Social Group found out that 25.5% of young Spaniards are between 16 and 29 years old Declares feeling in a state of loneliness at the present time.

According to Maria Monteiro and Lopez LenaThe researcher and teacher of the Faculty of Psychology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) commented in a recent note infobae that “lack of social contact poses equal, or even greater, risk early death Associated with other more well-known risk factors, e.g. smokingexcessive consumption of LiquorThe physical inactivity, obesity or air pollution,

Loneliness may be related to other risk factors such as excessive alcohol and substance abuse (illustrative image Infobae)

Ms. Alfi noted that, although it is not possible to definitively identify any single factor that causes loneliness, it can be said that there are circumstances that can lead to it: “For example, economic difficulties, Unemployment, bullying, and the absence of places to interact: Young people use the Internet more and lack real scenarios where they can make connections!” “The Social networks leave less room for face-to-face, and this possibly influences the appearance of unwanted loneliness. Nowadays everything is virtual: many people have virtual friends whom they never meet,” the psychologist highlights.

moreover school loneliness can have a negative impact on concentration And this motivation to learn, Lonely students may experience difficulty attending classes, collaborating on projects, and asking for help when they need it. According to the UNAM expert, among the factors contributing to loneliness at school are:

social exclusion: Closed groups and exclusionary dynamics can make some students feel marginalised, leading to increased loneliness.

Communication Difficulties: Lack of social skills or shyness may cause some students to withdraw and isolate themselves.

lack of support: The absence of adequate support systems in the school environment can leave students without resources to face social challenges.

A Spanish study conducted by Soledades revealed risk factors for loneliness in young people:

Research confirms that bullying significantly contributes to young people’s isolation and loneliness (illustrative image Infobae)

Friendship Relationship: According to the report, they play a significant role in unwanted loneliness. This importance is given to the quantity of relationships, their quality and their presence. On the other hand, relationships in the family environment, and especially in the work or study environment, are less relevant to explain loneliness. The quantity of relationships with family is not an important factor in loneliness, but their quality is.

Harassment. People who have faced bullying at school or work have a 37.2% higher risk of suffering from loneliness. According to UNICEF, when we talk about bullying or harassment, we are referring to negative, persistent and deliberate physical and/or psychological harassment perpetrated by one student against another. The same action can also take place on the Internet, that is why it is called Cyberbullying or cyberbullying.

mental health. “People with suspected or diagnosed mental health problems are 2.5 times more likely to suffer from unwanted loneliness; Those who feel they are 89.2% more likely to suffer from anxiety or depression; Those who admit they have low self-esteem are 83.2% more likely to report having suicidal thoughts, 81.1% more likely,” the report said.

poverty: The risk of loneliness increases. Suffering from moderate poverty or having difficulty making ends meet increases the likelihood of feeling lonely by 38.5%. The prevalence of loneliness is higher among youth who live in a shared apartment or in their own home than among youth who live with their parents.

New York state condemns social networks, blaming them for a rise in mental health problems among young people – (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Digital social network. The report suggests that they are not significant for loneliness: “Intensity and frequency of use do not have an impact on unwanted loneliness, however, the presence of relationships with friends does have an impact.”

doctor silvia onginiJosé de San Martín, child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Department of Pediatrics of the Hospital de Clínicas and president of the Center for Prevention and Care of Sexual Abuse in Childhood and Adolescence (CEPAC), explained infobae In a recent note: “Peer social relationships are often unstable, because Personal presence is not the same as virtuality., Whatever can be transmitted and contained in a one-on-one or face-to-face group setting is not the same as virtual, as there are a lot of emotional and affective nuances that emoticons cannot replace. Many times it generates a Empty And there is an unmet need of the company and, moreover, the destructive other side of these issues of cancellation or scratch where young people are pushed out and sidelined, literally throwing them into the void.

New York recently sued five social networks (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube) because it linked them to it. Mental health crisis in children and youth By manipulating and making them addicted to certain applications and production Depression, anxiety, feelings of isolation and even suicide. It is noteworthy that according to the World Health Organization, suicide is the fourth cause of death among youth between 15 to 29 years.

According to Ms. Alfi, there are some strategies to avoid unwanted loneliness:

Experts speak out in favor of inclusive and emotional teaching as a means of reducing loneliness in schools (illustrative image Infobae)

Encourage and encourage teens to build and maintain positive relationships With your friends and family.

Encourage teens to participate in extracurricular activities: Sports, churches, youth centers and interest groups that allow them to meet new people and develop other relationships.

Foster an environment in which teens feel comfortable and heard Sharing your concerns and feelings, both at home and at school, without criticism.

Based on the results of the Spanish Observatory report, a set of diverse actions are proposed that serve three types of objectives:

prevent: Actions aimed at reducing new cases of youth loneliness, trying to prevent its appearance.

trace: Actions aimed at identifying existing cases of youth loneliness at a general and specific level.

to intervene: Actions aimed at reducing existing youth loneliness.

And it offers eight recommendations for schools and families to protect the mental health of youth:

Foster an environment in which teens feel comfortable and can share their concerns and feelings without criticism, both at home and at school.