Tekken 7 PC Game Latest Version Free Download

about this game

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and uncover the reasons behind each stage of their relentless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features incredible story-driven cinematic battles and innovative combat mechanics to deliver intense duels with friends and rivals.

Purchase the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately to expand your fighter’s journey and access great additional content.

system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system required

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (requires 64-bit OS)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB, GTX 750Ti 2GB or equivalent

DirectX version: 11

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 60 GB of free space required

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.