Tekken 7 PC Game Latest Version Free Download
about this game
Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and uncover the reasons behind each stage of their relentless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features incredible story-driven cinematic battles and innovative combat mechanics to deliver intense duels with friends and rivals.
Purchase the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately to expand your fighter’s journey and access great additional content.
system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system required
- Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (requires 64-bit OS)
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 6GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB, GTX 750Ti 2GB or equivalent
- DirectX version: 11
- Network: Broadband Internet Connection
- Storage: 60 GB of free space required
Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.
Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.
Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.
Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.