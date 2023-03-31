Telecine Action shows ‘Atomica’, ‘007’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ on Saturday

Disclosure

There will be no shortage of adrenaline with the special ‘Secret Agents’ that airs on Telecine Action this Saturday (the 1st), April Fool’s Day. From start to finish, the program is starred by masters of disguise. In ‘Atomica’, which airs at 8 pm, Charlize Theron plays a spy whose mission is to unravel a crime and identify who works as a double agent in a plot set in the Cold War. At 10pm, Daniel Craig embodies the most beloved secret agent in cinemas in ‘007 – No Time To Die’. In ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’, Tom Cruise plays Ethan, an investigator who is on the trail of a murderer of official agents. The film is shown at 00:50.

Special Secret Agents

At Telecine Action, on the 1st, from 8 pm.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

At Telecine Action, on the 1st, at 8 pm. In the Telecine catalogue, available within the Globoplay and via carriers.

Synopsis: During the Cold War, Lorraine is sent to investigate a crime and recover the list of double agents. In this spy game, she needs to figure out who to trust.

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Sofia Boutella, John Goodman

Action | 16 years old | DEU, HUN, SWE, USA,| 110′

007 – No Time To Die (2021)

On Telecine Action, on the 1st, at 10 pm. And in the Telecine catalogue, available within the Globoplay and via carriers.

Synopsis: James Bond’s peace ends when a friend from the CIA asks for his help in rescuing a hostage. With this new mission, the former agent faces a very dangerous enemy.

Director: Cary Fukunaga

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas

Action |14 years | USA | 159′

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

On Telecine Action, on the 1st, at 00:50. And in the Telecine catalogue, available within the Globoplay and via carriers.

Synopsis: Ethan and his team discover that the Syndicate criminal group is real and is hunting agents. In a race against time, they need to find out who’s behind it.

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames

Action | 14 years old | CHN, USA |127′