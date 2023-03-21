Telecine Pipoca airs the Duplo ‘Sing’ Program with the two films of the animation franchise this Tuesday

Disclosure

O Telecine Popcorn airs, from 20:05 on this Tuesday (the 21st), the Duplo Program ‘sing‘, with the two films of the animated franchise. In ‘Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Amanta’, Buster, a friendly koala, tries to save his theater from bankruptcy by launching a musical contest. In 2017, the film competed for two Golden Globes, for Best Animation and Best Original Music. In the second feature, Buster goes in search of a superstar to participate in his talent show.

Double ‘Sing’ Program

At Telecine Pipoca, on the 21st, from 8:05 pm.

Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes (2016)

At Telecine Pipoca, on the 21st, at 8:05 pm. And in the Telecine catalogue, available within the Globoplay and via carriers.

Synopsis: To save his theater from bankruptcy, Buster organizes a singing competition. With a big cash prize for the winner, the dispute moves the entire city.

Directed by: Christophe Lourdelet and Garth Jennings

Voices: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson

Animation |Free | USA, FRA, JPN| 104′

sing 2 (2021)

At Telecine Pipoca, on the 21st, at 10 pm. And in the Telecine catalogue, available within the Globoplay and via carriers.

Synopsis: To create a new show, Buster Moon and his friends set out on a mission full of challenges, including convincing a reclusive superstar to join the show.

Director: Christophe Lourdelet, Garth Jennings

Voices: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Bono, Pharrell Williams

Animation|Free| JPN, USA | 106′