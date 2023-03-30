Telecine Touch shows ‘Case Comigo’, with J.Lo, Maluma and Owen Wilson this Saturday

Disclosure

This Saturday (the 1st), is April Fools’ Day, but at night Telecine Touch it’s those who have a soft heart like melted butter. Taking advantage of the date, the channel airs the special ‘Amor de Mentirinha’, with four sigh-taking films. From 4:45 pm, ‘A Christmas Proposal’ will air. Next, Debra Messing stars in ‘Very Well Accompanied’, which airs at 6:25 pm. At 8 pm, the channel presents ‘Marry Me’, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. The film also features the participation of singer Maluma. The program closes at 10 pm with ‘Ela É Demais’ — a classic from the 1990s.

A Christmas Proposal (2021)

On Telecine Touch, on the 1st, at 4:45 pm.

Synopsis: After a chef pretends to be the girlfriend of a lawyer, they will have to work together and prove that he is the ideal candidate to take over the family business.

Directed by: Martin Wood

Cast: Jessica Camacho, Adam Rodriguez, Jaime M. Callica

Romance |Free | USA| 86′

Very Well Accompanied (2005)

On Telecine Touch, on the 1st, at 6:25 pm.

Synopsis: With her brother’s wedding about to take place, Kat will have to face her ex-fiancé. Without courage, she hires an escort to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Director: Clare Kilner

Cast: Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Davenport, Amy Adams

Romance |12 years old | USA, UK | 80′

Marry Me (2022)

On Telecine Touch, on the 1st, at 8 pm.

Synopsis: After being betrayed by her fiance, singer Kat Valdez marries a stranger named Charlie. From opposite worlds, they have the chance to start a new love story.

Directed by: Kat Coiro

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma

Romance |12 years old | CHN, JPN, USA| 109′

She’s All That (1999)

On Telecine Touch, on the 1st, at 10 pm.

Synopsis: Zack, the most popular in school, lost his girlfriend to a famous actor. To regain his reputation, he turns a nerdy girl into the next prom queen.

Directed by: Robert Iscove

Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, Paul Walker

Comedy |Free | USA| 94′