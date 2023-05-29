‘Telefacts Summer’ Finds Out How The Kardashians Became So Rich: “Kim Planned Everything Meticulously” | TV

TV“Telefacts Summer” begins its new season Tuesday evening with a two-part report about the Kardashian family. How did Kim & Co become so rich and famous in a relatively short amount of time?

The Kardashians are world famous: Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, and their mother Kris Jenner. So the women have done everything they can to create their own Hollywood fairy tale, as the documentary shows. Kim wanted to be famous at all costs and specially hired Shiraz Hasan, a media strategist. With him and all his companions, he watched each step carefully.

Kim started out in the shadow of Paris Hilton, but eventually became one of the most followed women on Instagram. He turned a leaked sex tape into an opportunity. This helped the family to have their own reality series: ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. Rumors are still rife that Kim herself leaked the video in order to grab headlines. She was married twice and advertised everything that you can advertise: from credit cards and makeup to supermarkets and trainers. By Kim Kardashian’s admission, the star owes a lot to her mother, Kris Jenner. She will be the mastermind behind her daughter as a brand.

‘Telefacts Summer’ with the face of Birgit van Mol can be seen every Tuesday and Thursday at 9.35 pm on VTM. Later in the season there will be reports about controversial influencer Andrew Tate, the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby, and the world’s most luxurious vacation spots.

See also. Kim Kardashian throws Hello Kitty party for Chicago’s birthday

Read also:

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Divorce From Kanye West: “I Will Always Believe in Love”

Naked in a public toilet, caught with a prostitute and a leaked sex video, these are the most brutal scandals of stars (+)

See also. Kardashian’s decadent Christmas