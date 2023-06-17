Temporary skate street in Schrikke becomes experience zone with summer activities for young and old (Heist-op-Den-Berg)

For the first time, a temporary skate street opened in the center of Schreike (Heist-op-Den-Berg) last summer. This year the initiative is expanding and will become a virtual experience zone. Emerald cage and exercise bench will be installed in the open garden of the Presbytery. Various different activities have also been planned for young and old.

Last summer, the Leo Kempenerstraat in the Presbytery was made traffic-free thanks to a temporary skate zone. There were some skate elements and skate and stunt scooters were introduced. Earlier this year, inquiries were made about the concept from children, young people, parents and local residents. Some points were noted, the response was positive. Team Sport and Youth set to work with comments and will launch a real deal this summer Experience Zone Shrike,

“We want to focus on a bigger experience,” it seems. “In addition to the skate elements, there will be an emerald cage in the presbytery’s open garden. The Exercise Bench, a bench that provides a variety of exercise options, will also be housed there. In addition, different activities are planned for young and old: a neighborhood terrace during the opening moment, a bouncy castle day, folk games, open exercise lessons for adults and again skate and stunt scooter initiation. We hope that the new concept will bring momentum to the people.

The Experience Zone opens from 6pm on Wednesday 28 June and will be in use until Thursday 3 August. The zone can be used daily from 9am to 9pm, except Sundays. On Friday, August 4, the skate elements will move to the sports center of Boiscourt, for skaters to enjoy there.