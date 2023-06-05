Temporary traffic measures in the area of ​​Zilvermeer for the Legacy Festival (Mole)

To guarantee the safe passage of the Legacy Festival from Zilvermeier in Mölle, some temporary traffic measures will be in place in the area from Thursday 8 to Monday 12 June. For example, the driving direction is mandatory for cars when leaving the car park.

The Provincial Recreation Domain at Zilvermeyer Mole is the venue for the Legacy Festival on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June. The festival focuses on 90s dance music and attracts revelers from across Europe.

Due to the functions, the festival’s traffic flow is different from previous years. Zilvermeerlaan will be redeveloped at the daytime entrance to the Zilvermeer. In this phase, the works are located on the side of Parking 2, on the other side of the daytime entrance. For a distance of 120 metres, the concrete lane and adjacent concrete cycle path will be completely demolished and rebuilt.

Therefore, a number of temporary traffic measures will be in place between 10am on Thursday 8 June and 2pm on Monday 12 June. Cars parked on P1 (towards the Zilvermeer entrance) must proceed in the direction of the Sluis. Cars on P2 (opposite the road) are obliged to drive in the direction of Postelsteinweg and Zuidering. Cars coming from Camping Legacy (entrance and exit Zilvermeerlan) are obliged to drive in the direction of Postelsesteinweg and Zuidering.

There is also a 30 km/h speed limit on the Zilvermeerlan between the Postelsteinweg and the bridge of the Sluice. There is a 50 km/h speed limit on the Postalessteinweg between Zilvermirlaan and Sunparks. (MTO)