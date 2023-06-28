Temptation Island’s Evie Reveals All The Inappropriate Questions She Gets Now





Participating in a reality show is a dream for many; That became a reality for Avi Van Vliet. Very nice, but sometimes there are less pleasant sides too. Or well.. situations you have to get used to. She explains what she now has to deal with in the podcast ‘De GroepsApp’ by our colleagues at NSMBL.

Temptation Island-AV Reveals All The Inappropriate Questions It Gets Now

Evie and her boyfriend Mike (yes, they’re still together!) attended Temptation Island because Evie wanted Mike to talk more about his feelings and that he’d love to talk about a future with kids. She doesn’t want anything else, he kind of buries his head in the sand. They were and are crazy about each other, it’s no secret and luckily Mike realized he could talk about anything without it immediately becoming reality. Let’s enjoy each other for a while.

The podcast ‘De Groepsapp’ joins Evie as co-host and of course she briefly talks about her reality adventure. They had to keep it a secret for about 5(!) months that they still loved each other. This meant that they were not allowed to do anything together, that is, in public. How do you do this when you live together? And do people really not look inside?

@nsmblmagazine Episode 5 of ‘The Group App’ to listen to now! Our first guest is Avi Van Vliet, known from Temptation Island 🎧 How does life feel after the partnership? #temptationisland #reality #videoland #avionevlit #kindervance #voorjau #podcast #groepsapp #spotify #applepodcast ♬ original sound – nsmbl

“Now that the weather is getting nicer..we sit comfortably in the front garden and then people pass by. They look, they walk away, and then they walk back and then they say: ‘Oh, are you still pregnant?’ Really unbelievable!”

where to listen

Listen to the episode with Evie below, it’s also about scary dolls on the train, a Harry Styles concert, weird party habits in the UK and the Netherlands and the showrunner also gets some dating tips from the men in ‘Ask a Guy’. , We’re fans, subscribe to the podcast for more info and follow her yourself!