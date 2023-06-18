‘Temptation’ Megan’s followers quadruple as tax scandal earns her

For those who may have already forgotten: The reality show star said in an interview that she didn’t pay any taxes on her income fan only, Due to all the uproar in the media, these statements also reached the attention of the police and the judiciary. They immediately showed up at her door and began investigating.

but in a new conversation with the online series beach bar from RTLnl. She says that she has not regretted these statements even for a second. The number of followers they have on the platform fan only has quadrupled, and that means a lot more income. Though she has to admit that she was a little apprehensive in the beginning. “I really thought I was in serious trouble. When I heard what the consequences might be, I was very sorry. But then when I looked at my wallet, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s not that bad after all. ‘.”

On the Dutch YouTube channel Rumag, the West Flemish woman said in January that she was still angry about paying taxes. “If you declare your taxes correctly, half of it goes away. I think it’s unfair. She then said she wants to go to Dubai because her brother lives there too and it’s tax free there However, no final step has been taken so far.