Ten healthy habits for a year of happiness

Seasonal cycles teach us to regenerate. Winter is a time to stop, pause, integrate, and from there, plan a year of wellness. Its basis is to incorporate a healthy routine and maintain strict discipline. Forming positive habits improves our health overall. There are exercises like going to the gym or running that are good for the body, but it is essential to achieve a holistic vision in which the mind or spirit also benefits.

books like youn year of welfare (Cinco Tintas, 2023) There are guides with month-by-month guidelines to improve the quality of our lives. Proposals include developing creativity through journaling or drawing, working with gratitude, being in nature, contemplating, cooking new dishes or establishing daily rituals.

Winter is a time to stop, pause, integrate, and from there, plan a year of wellness.

Each month may have a different purpose. For example, January is a time to reset and consciously formulate new resolutions. February to explore. March to sow. April to connect and create. Maybe start doing more outdoor activities. To connect and feel with the June body. The summer solstice bonfire symbolizes the beginning of a new renewal. In July we bathe in nature and in August we live in the expanse. The sea or the great blue, teaches us to flow and when September comes, we harvest and collect what was sown during the spring. Whether they’re projects or the benefits of our habits established at the beginning of the year. In October, we begin to let go and rediscover. November leads to reflection, pause, and working with crafts. The month of December is used to reflect on and celebrate the passing of the cycles.



In July we bathe in nature and in August we live in the expanse getty images

It is not good to stop and repeat ourselves, but it is healthy to adopt practices that provide us with well-being. Each individual must find what works best for them, keeping in mind the human worldview. We are body, mind and spirit. No matter how much work we do on the first step, nothing will improve if we continue with scattered or obsessive thoughts. Similarly, in these times of neurosis and mental illnesses our soul is increasingly demanding more attention.

Meditating daily improves our awareness. It’s also good to practice mindfulness, which brings the mind into the present moment. Nature gives us a connection to the sacred. If one meditates or simply walks in the woods, one can notice the wind, the roots of the earth, or focus on the sound of the rain, understanding that water is life. We are life and everything is one.

Feel the wind, the roots of the earth or focus on the sound of the rain

Practicing yoga nourishes our inner strength and by making the body more flexible, the mind can lose its rigidity. She is our central computer, the brightest diamond that must be connected to the brightness of the heart and emotions. It’s always good to choose happiness, to be grateful for the opportunity to live every day. The body not only benefits from a healthy diet, but also from cooking at appropriate times.

Circadian rhythms require the required number of hours of sleep and consistent living, following the sun’s cycle. Only in this way can we stop the waves of the mind and the exhausting inner monologue that accompanies it. Journaling helps us focus, move from a foggy mind to a clear mind. Creating rituals for patience, such as arranging furniture or washing dishes with full attention, helps us understand that rushing life unsettles us.

Circadian rhythms require regular hours of sleep and consistent sleep, following the sun’s cycle.

There are several practices we can adopt during the year that begins now. The important thing is to have a roadmap and not abandon it. Our existence will appreciate it deeply.

three wellness practices

1

joy of gratitude

​Fill a box with memorabilia, whether it’s photos, memories, beautiful quotes or poems. You can include written memories in the form of small stories. In the evening, spend some time thinking about the day and the things you are grateful for. Collect them in one list and add them to checkout. At the end of each week, take something out of this to remind yourself of your gratitude for life.



2

Explore your inner voice

Meditate for a moment. Remain silent in a secluded place. Breathe slowly and deeply. When you’re ready, grab a notebook and focus on things you don’t usually tell yourself. Who are you yourself? This may be an important question to answer. Keep your writing flowing and don’t stop to think too much. Don’t let your inner voice be blocked by external noise. Express yourself openly.



3

attention of a star

The next time you look at the night sky, pick one star and focus all your attention on it. Focus on this experience, in a place without excessive light pollution. Let the act of staring at a star identify you with it. Enter a state of peace and relaxation. Finally, widen your gaze and see the sky as a sum of stars with whom the path of life can be shared.​





Journaling helps us focus and move from a foggy mind to a clear mind. getty images

Ten healthy habits for the new year

1. Create a steady routine

Although we live in change, the body and mind appreciate fixed routines. This way we create cycles and automations that can be beneficial to us. Get up and meditate. Always have lunch and dinner at the same time. Provide a place to read at the end of the afternoon. Cook slowly on Saturday. Clean the house on Sunday. The magic of the system centers us.

2. Eat slowly

Slow food in a fast world. You can start by becoming a cook yourself. Do it without haste, pay attention to each process. Likewise, enjoy the act of sharing at the table, trying not to get distracted by the act of eating. Looking at food distracts you and talking about the day’s problems doesn’t feel good. Pay attention to what you eat. Observe, taste and chew slowly. Your mind and body will thank you.

Although we live in change, the body and mind appreciate fixed routines.

3. Connect with your senses

It is very healthy to be able to connect with the senses, as an exercise in meditation and centering. It’s just a matter of focus. Observe what is in front of you, what you hear, what you touch, the smells that surround you or the tastes that linger in your mouth. Write about what you like to see, touch, hear…

4. Speak positively

We live in complaint and surely we have many reasons for it. However, it is better to move out of negativity when it comes to what we think and express. Stop starting sentences with “not” and filling them with “but.” Speak positively and look at life with optimism, even if you have to force it in the initial days. If you succeed in overcoming the complaint, your life will change immediately.



We live in an age of noise, so learn to spend part of the day in silence Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Practice silence

We live in an age of noise, so learn to spend part of your day in silence. Inspect with full attention. Integrate, listen, and empathize without judging or expressing opinions. You may remain silent while eating or during activities where you would normally talk. Also try to stop your internal monologue.

6. Good wishes

We are many people on the planet. In addition to focusing on yourself, try to empathize with the rest of the world, sending good wishes. Ask the universe for good things for everyone and abide in goodness. The law of karma will reward you.

7. Meditate

To meditate is to be with oneself. Nothing more than that. Posture is not so important, but being able to dedicate time, preferably when you wake up or at the end of the night, to listen to yourself, feel yourself and reduce the intensity of your mind. The main thing is to breathe. Slow, deliberate, through the nose and in four steps. Inhaling, holding the air, exhaling and holding it without air.

To meditate is to be with oneself. Nothing more than that. Posture is not so important but the ability to devote time

8. Create a space of intimacy

It is necessary to have a private place to meditate. A secluded and private place where you can stay calm. It should not be a place of passage, nor does it need to be an altar. Any corner of the house is fine, if you are confident in being able to remain calm and silent. Choosing the right time is equally important as the place.

9. Breathe

It is very difficult for us to breathe consciously. Yoga and meditation both help us do this, as do various sports such as swimming, cycling or trekking. Taking long, deep breaths is the path to a healthy body and mind.

10. Take a walk at night

Go for a walk at night, when the city is quiet or nature has reduced its intensity. It’s good to experience darkness. This is natural for our biology and also for restful sleep. It can be very relaxing to stop the mental activity and go for a walk at night. The destination is not important but the act of walking without a definite direction is important.

read this also