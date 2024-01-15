Ten Honduran citizens arrested in seizure of 1.3 tons of cocaine

officials of honduras They seized more than 1.3 tons cocaine Ten crew members were captured in the Caribbean Sea this Sunday, the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) reported. “More than 1.3 tons alleged cocaine The seizures of MP and naval forces are increasing on the island coasts,” the organization explained on the X social network.

A statement detailed that the operation intercepted three vessels, one medium and two small, “which were preparing to carry out a transshipment.” knots of alleged cocaine” and “The need for at least ten people of all nationalities has made it possible honduran, He said the shipment seized northwest of Bobele Key, a Bay Islands jurisdiction, was transferred to Puerto Castilla Naval Base on the mainland. According to “preliminary data”, the drug came from Colombia.

Since the 1970s, honduras It has been considered a bridge for cocaine delivered by cartels from producing countries in South America to the United States market, and since 2017 authorities have begun to seize small coca plantations in mountainous areas. Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who takes office in January 2022, promised to fight cartels operating in the country. smuggling of cocaine from honduras This included former President Juan Orlando Hernández (2014–2018/2018–2022), who was found guilty of drug trafficking in a trial on March 8. Hernandez was found guilty of three drug trafficking crimes because, according to the federal prosecutor’s office, he facilitated the shipment of 500. Ton Of cocaine In the United States, between 2004 and 2022.