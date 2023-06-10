Ten months of one-way traffic for new footpaths and public lighting (Dixmuid)

From Monday 5 June, road works will begin for new footpaths and public lighting in the Röslerstraat, Eisenweg, Vladsloestraat and Waresstraat in the Dixmuiden sub-municipality of Essen. It will take about 10 months to complete the work.

The Röslerstraat from Magdhok and Eisenweg to the intersection Magdhok-Kapelhoekstraat will have new underground power lines, new energy-efficient light poles with LED lighting and new pavements from the beginning of June.

In the first phase (working area Roeselarestraat-Esenplein), the section of Esenweg between the roundabout and Vladslostraat will be open to local traffic in both directions. Traffic to and from Vladslow may still continue. As the work enters the next phase, only local two-way traffic will be possible till Magdhok and Kapellhoekstraat. Traffic would then still be able to travel from Vladslow to Dixmude, but not vice versa. Kruisstraat is temporarily one-way traffic from Klerkenstraat towards Roeselarestraat. At Magdhok, one-way traffic applies from Eisenweg to Kruisstraat and vice versa from Rosselrestraat to Kruisstraat.

The works will take about 10 months, barring any unforeseen circumstances.